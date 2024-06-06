"Whatever happened last night was a bad dream, right?" - Rohit Sharma recalls the difficulty of digesting 2023 ODI World Cup final defeat 

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma explained how he found it difficult to accept the 2023 ODI World Cup Final loss against Australia. The unbeaten Men in Blue were ousted by Pat Cummins and company at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 19, 2023, a loss that is certain to leave a scar for eternity.

Team India reached the final on the back of 10 successive wins in the tournament, including one over Australia in their tournament opener. However, a shaky batting performance in the final from India meant that the Men in Yellow only had to chase down 241 for victory. Despite initial hiccups, Australia prevailed, courtesy of a historic hundred by opening batter Travis Head.

Rohit Sharma recalled the conversation with his wife Ritika in the aftermath of the defeat, where he felt that the loss was actually 'a bad dream.'

"When I woke up the next day after the World Cup Final, I had no idea what happened last night. I was discussing it with my wife and told 'Whatever happened last night was a bad dream, right? I think the final is tomorrow.' It took me two to three days to realise that we lost the final and that we will get another chance only four years later," Rohit said in an interaction with Adidas India.

Team India had one of the most dominant World Cup campaigns in history with runs, wickets, and everything else, barring the trophy.

"I was in no mood to stand there in the middle" - Rohit Sharma on his mindset right after the loss in the final

Team India were a dejected set of figures after the loss, along with the rest of the nation. The skipper looked emotional as he was making his way out of the field, and also when Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the dressing room to acknowledge the players' efforts and console them.

"I ran. I was in no mood to stand there in the middle. Honestly, I just wanted this so badly. When you want something that desperately and you don't get it, you get frustrated, you get angry and you get all this negative things. At that time, you won't even understand what's happening in your life," Rohit Sharma added

Rohit Sharma has an opportunity to end the ICC silverware drought for Team India as he leads the side in the ongoing 2024 T20 World Cup.

