"Whatever happens, happens for the best"- Shikhar Dhawan opens up on being replaced as India's captain by KL Rahul against Zimbabwe

Team India's stand-in captain Shikhar Dhawan claimed that he wasn't disappointed when KL Rahul replaced him at the last moment as the skipper for the Zimbabwe ODIs earlier this year.

Dhawan was initially named as captain, but Rahul returned to fitness in time and the selectors added him to the Indian squad traveling to Zimbabwe, with a view to getting some much-needed game time before the Asia Cup. They also appointed him as the captain for the series and many felt it was unfair to Dhawan.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the first ODI between India and New Zealand, here's what Shikhar Dhawan said about the whole situation:

"If I talk about the Zimbabwe tour, KL Rahul is the vice-captain of our main team, when he came back, I was mindful of the fact that he had to go to Asia Cup. If Rohit had gotten injured during Asia Cup, then KL might have been asked to lead. So it was better that he had the practice during the Zimbabwe tour."

He added:

"I was not hurt. I feel that whatever happens, happens for the best. I was then selected as the captain for the South Africa series, the selectors and the team management gave me that opportunity. I never feel bad."

Shikhar Dhawan on the competition for opener's slot

With the ODI World Cup set to be hosted by India next year, there are questions about who Rohit Sharma's opening partner could be. While Rohit and Dhawan have had some incredible partnerships in ODI cricket, the likes of KL Rahul and Shubman Gill are also in the mix.

However, Shikhar Dhawan stressed how this healthy competition prevents him from getting complacent and motivates him to perform consistently. He stated:

"We guys have been performing well for a period of time. At the same time, talking about myself, I have to keep performing. I know till the time I perform, it would be good for me. It keeps me on my toes and keeps me hungry."

Squad for New Zealand ODIs: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (VC and WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Shahbaz Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen, Umran Malik.

