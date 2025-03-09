"Whatever happens today, it wouldn't impact his leadership legacy" - Former batter hails Rohit Sharma ahead of IND vs NZ 2025 Champions Trophy final

Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif praised Rohit Sharma's impact as captain, and opined that his legacy was not contingent on the team winning the 2025 Champions Trophy final. The Hitman has led India to their fourth ICC event final since 2023, with a title win at the 2024 T20 World Cup being his crowning achievement.

Rohit Sharma gradually took over from Virat Kohli as captain across all formats, and has led India in 55 ODIs, 62 T20Is, and 24 Tests. He has an opportunity to add a Champions Trophy title to his captaincy resume in the twilight of his career. India have to overcome the New Zealand challenge on Sunday, March 9 in Dubai to be crowned champions.

Ahead of the high-profile contest, Kaif put out a tweet praising Rohit Sharma, and cementing his legacy as captain.

"It's been just 4 years since Rohit Sharma got the captaincy but look his achievements. Only skipper to take his team to all ICC event finals. Whatever happens today, it wouldn't impact his leadership legacy. True leader and a legend," he wrote on X.

All of Rohit Sharma's four finals as captain have come across different events. He led India to the 2023 World Test Championship (WTC) final, the 2023 ODI World Cup final, and the 2024 T20 World Cup final prior to the 2025 Champions Trophy campaign.

Rohit Sharma loses yet another toss as New Zealand opt to bat first in 2025 Champions Trophy final

The Indian skipper, who was stranded on 11 consecutive losses at the toss ahead of the final, continued his horrid run after losing to Mitchell Santner in the final. Rohit Sharma now equals the record for most consecutive coin toss losses along with West Indies legend Brian Lara.

"We have been here enough, I don't mind batting second. We have to bowl first and it is important to focus on how we restrict them. It gives you a lot of confidence, at the end of the day it matters how we want to play. It is just about playing good cricket and that is what has gotten us so far. New Zealand has been a great team over the last so many years and have played well in the ICC tournaments. It will be a challenge for us," Sharma said at the toss.

India head into the final with the same winning combination from the semifinal, which featured four spinners.

