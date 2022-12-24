"Whatever you want to call it, it's been great fun to play" - Joe Root on 'Bazball'

England right-handed batter Joe Root has opened up on the impact of 'Bazball' on the side in Test cricket. The former Test skipper believes it has been a fun way for the English to play, knowing they can achieve anything.

'Bazball' is a term coined by the media, referring to England's aggressive gameplay in Test cricket since Ben Stokes became captain and Brendon McCullum took charge as coach. However, England's fortunes in Test cricket have turned around dramatically, as they have won nine out of their last ten games.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Root reckoned that opponents find it difficult to play against such a strategy as it makes anything possible for England. He explained:

"It's an interesting one! Whatever you want to call it, it's been great fun to play, and I think it must be quite difficult to play against - knowing what score to set. It felt like we can score six, seven runs an over on occasions, and when that's the case you feel like anything is possible."

Root observed that the understated part of the approach is absorbing pressure at times instead of playing aggressively. He continued:

"I think Brendon's got a very aggressive approach to how to play the game, I think Ben is even more aggressive! It is exciting. I think one thing that gets overlooked is that there have been moments where we've recognized important play and had to absorb some pressure.

"And even though they might just be for four, five, six overs, they are a really important five, six overs where previously you might lose two wickets and the game is thrown massively in favor of the opposition."

With their attacking approach, England have chased down 250+ totals consecutively on four occasions and lost only one Test during the summer.

"It is so important that you enjoy what you do" - Joe Root

The Yorkshire batter went on to state that the side have emphasized having fun despite the lingering pressure. Root added:

"It's easy to forget, in the hype of the pressurized environments and demands of constantly putting in performances and winning. But it is so important that you enjoy what you do, and you're more likely to get the best out of yourselves. It's something that we've paid quite a lot of attention to this summer."

Joe Root will play for the Dubai Capitals in the UAE T20 League before flying to New Zealand for a two-match Test series.

