"When you have such a big squad, it becomes difficult to determine which players should play" - Zaheer Khan ahead of IND vs ENG 1st T20I

Former bowler Zaheer Khan believes Team India will have to begin the process of shortlisting players for the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. The Rohit Sharma-led side are set to compete in a string of T20I series, helping in their preparation for the multi-nation tournament, later this year.

Since the culmination of the T20 World Cup in the UAE, the team's primary agenda has been to dole out opportunities in order to develop a healthy bench. Now with the majority of the squad having been given a chance to stake a claim, the management will be on the lookout to narrow the squad as well as determine the optimum playing XI.

Admitting that it becomes difficult to name a compact squad when there is an abundance of talent in the pool, Zaheer said on Cricbuzz:

"The preparation for the T20 World Cup should begin now. The conditions in England and Australia are different, so have to keep that in mind as well. When you have such a big squad, it becomes difficult to determine which players should play."

The absence of senior players in their recent set of T20I matches has allowed the second-string unit to show what they are capable of. The emergence of Ishan Kishan and Dinesh Karthik allow them to compete for a spot in the playing XI and put pressure on the established players in the squad.

Terming Karthik's presence as an 'added advantage' for Team India, Zaheer added:

"I think one among Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson will play. If you wish to play Ruturaj Gaikwad, then they will have to shuffle again. Dinesh Karthik being in the squad as a finisher is an added advantage."

The veteran wicketkeeper-batter earned a recall to the senior squad on the back of an impressive Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign. He scored 330 runs in 16 games at a strike rate of over 180, including a few match-winning knocks.

Karthik showed what he brings to the table with a couple of crucial knocks in the home series against South Africa, which also included his maiden T20I fifty.

"If you look at Australian conditions, it is very important to have an all-rounder" - Zaheer Khan

Following the white-ball series against England, the Men In Blue are scheduled to tour the Caribbean, compete in the Asia Cup and host Australia before departing for the T20 World Cup.

Their upcoming assignments showcase a diversity of conditions, but they will be posed with a different challenge Down Under.

Opining that Team India will have to assemble a bowling attack specifically catering to Australia's hard and bouncy surfaces, Zaheer said:

"You know that Bumrah and Bhuvi will be there for the World Cup. The team have to see what sort of combination they finalize. If you look at Australian conditions, it is very important to have an all-rounder. Have to see how much Hardik Pandya bowls in this series."

Team India are slated to take on England in the first T20I at the Rose Bowl in Southampton on July 7 (Thursday). The Rohit Sharma-led side will also compete in a three-match ODI series to complete the all-format tour.

