“When you fail, there will be criticism” – Sourav Ganguly on KL Rahul ahead of IND vs AUS 3rd Test

Sourav Ganguly recently slammed KL Rahul for his sub-par performances in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy, saying that no player would go unquestioned if they fail to deliver at home.

The reaction comes after Rahul’s last three innings yielded 20, 17 and one run in. the ongoing home Test series against Australia. KL Rahul has not scored a half-century in the previous 10 Test innings, with his highest score being 25.

Speaking to PTI, Ganguly said:

“When you don’t score runs in India, obviously you will get flak. KL Rahul hasn’t been the only one. There have been players in the past also. When you fail for a while, obviously there will be criticism. I am sure Rahul has the ability and I am sure as and when he gets opportunities, he will have to find ways to score.”

He continued:

“He has performed (overseas), but obviously you expect a lot more from a top-order batter playing for India because the standards set by others are so high.”

Sourav Ganguly also pointed out why Rahul is struggling to get back into form. He stated:

“It also makes it hard if you are playing on these sorts of pitches as the balls are turning and bouncing. There’s uneven bounce and when you are not in form, it makes it even harder.”

The former BCCI president further explained the importance of the coach and captain in deciding a player’s future.

“There’s so much focus and attention with lots of pressure on players," Ganguly said. "The team management thinks he’s an important player for the team. At the end of the day, what coach and captain thinks is important.”

KL Rahul was also recently stripped of his vice-captaincy role for the next two Tests of the series.

Sourav Ganguly feels Shubman Gill has to wait for his chances despite KL Rahul’s lean patch

Sourav Ganguly further stated that Shubman Gill will have to wait for his chances despite KL Rahul’s underwhelming performances in the first two Tests. On this, he said:

“I am sure when his time comes, he will also get a lot of opportunities. I think the selectors, the captain and the coach think of him and rate him very highly. That’s why he is playing ODIs and T20Is, and he has performed as well. But at the present moment, perhaps the message from team management is that he has to wait.”

The 50-year-old further added that Team India could go on to win the series 4-0 against Australia.

“I think so. I don’t know how Australia can stop it," Ganguly continued. "India is a different beast in India. They are a pretty good team all around, but in India, they are pretty hard to beat. When it starts turning, they are a better side than anyone.

“The mistake we make with Australian teams is that we think they are Steve Waugh’s Australia, but that’s not the case. You don’t have Mathew Hayden, Justin Langer, Ricky Ponting, Steve and Mark Waugh. You don’t have that quality.”

The two teams will next face off in the third Test at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore, which starts on Wednesday, March 1.

