"When friend lends his bike before you meet your crush" - Top 10 Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli memes after IND vs SL Asia Cup 2023 match

Senior Indian teammates Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli shared a couple of moments on the field on Tuesday during the Super 4 match of Asia Cup 2023 against Sri Lanka at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Team India batted first in the contest and made 213 runs in 49.1 overs before getting bundled out. Rohit top scored for his side with a fluent 53 (48). After a match-winning century on the previous day against Pakistan, Kohli got out early for just 3 (12) in this game.

In the defense of a relatively small target of 214, Indian bowlers and fielders performed well in unison to restrict Sri Lanka to 172 to win the game by 41 runs. Rohit also took a magnificent catch at a crucial juncture in the chase to send Sri Lankan skipper Dasun Shanaka to the pavilion.

It was a difficult one as it was dipping low while traveling towards the right of the first slip. The Indian captain sunk low and dived in time to pouch it safely to give his side a massive breakthrough. As soon as he took the catch, Rohit let out a huge roar, while Kohli hugged him tightly to celebrate the wicket.

During the second half of the chase, things did get a bit tense due to a partnership between Dunith Wellalage (42*) and Dhananjaya de Silva (41). Rohit and Kohli constantly communicated during the phase in between the overs and during them about the strategies.

Indian fans were elated after witnessing a wonderful camaraderie between the two veteran players during the match on Tuesday. They utilized the opportunity to don their creative hats and compile intriguing memes.

"We got challenged and it was good" - Rohit Sharma after India's win against Sri Lanka

At the post-match presentation, Rohit Sharma reflected on the victory versus Sri Lanka and said:

"Was a good game for us, to play a game like that on a challenging pitch. We got challenged and it was good. It was a challenging pitch and we want to play more on these kind of surfaces. He has worked really hard on his bowling for the past few years. He has been consistently clocking 140 kph. It takes time. It looked like he could take wicket every ball."

India will next face Bangladesh in their last Super 4 match of Asia Cup 2023 on Friday (September 15) in Colombo.