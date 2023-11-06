"When you give a rocket-like start, you give everyone an opportunity to take their time" - Aakash Chopra lauds Rohit Sharma's 2023 World Cup approach

Aakash Chopra has pointed out that Rohit Sharma's belligerent starts are making the other Indian batters' jobs easier in the 2023 World Cup.

Rohit smashed 40 runs off just 24 deliveries as India set South Africa a 327-run target in Kolkata on Sunday. The Indian bowlers then bundled out the Proteas for a lowly 83 to help their side complete a resounding 243-run win.

Reflecting on India's batting in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra heaped praise on Rohit for his aggressive approach. He explained (4:05):

"Rohit Sharma scored only 40 runs but he is doing something different for the Indian team. 62 runs had been scored when he got out after 5.5 overs and he had scored 40. When you give a rocket-like start, you give everyone an opportunity to take their time."

The former India opener pointed out that the skipper's swashbuckling knocks are more impactful than centuries. He said:

"We judge everyone by centuries in the end. He made five centuries last time but India couldn't win. The way he is playing here, he is absolutely magical. In this entire tournament, there hasn't been a single match where either (Virat) Kohli or Rohit hasn't scored over 85 runs."

Rohit smoked six fours and two sixes during his 40-run knock. The opener has smashed 442 runs at an outstanding strike rate of 122.77 in his eight innings in the tournament.

"That was a tough phase to bat" - Aakash Chopra praises Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer's partnership

Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer strung together a 134-run third-wicket partnership. [P/C: AP]

Aakash Chopra also appreciated Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer for stringing together a crucial partnership in the middle overs. He elaborated (4:50):

"Then there was a partnership - Shreyas Iyer and Virat Kohli. That was a tough phase to bat because Keshav Maharaj was bowling at one spot and Temba Bavuma got him to bowl his 10 overs at a stretch. He had already picked up a wicket and you weren't getting singles."

The reputed commentator praised the duo for not throwing away their wickets under pressure. He observed:

So what was Shreyas Iyer and Virat Kohli's response in such a case - they soaked the pressure. This is the difference you are seeing from other teams because the other teams start playing the big shots whenever they are put under pressure. They play big shots and get out."

Chopra lauded Shreyas for donning the aggressor's hat as his innings progressed and Kohli for playing the supporting role to perfection. He stated:

"Shreyas Iyer has scored two consecutive half-centuries. He played with a lot of intent in the last match and he hit very good sixes here as well. The ability to take a big stride and hit straight sixes is a special skill. Shreyas scored more runs in the partnership and Virat always keeps his ego aside."

Shreyas struck seven fours and two sixes during his 87-ball 77. Kohli scored an unbeaten 101 off 121 deliveries with the help of 10 fours.

