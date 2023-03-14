“When we got back to the hotel, we didn’t have our suitcases” - Former India batter shares amusing anecdote on epic Laxman-Dravid stand

Former Indian batter Hemang Badani has revealed that the team packed their suitcases at the end of Day 3 of the 2001 Kolkata Test, thinking Australia would win the match on Day 4.

He added that the suitcases were to be taken to the airport and the team too was supposed to head straight to the airport from the ground.

India were asked to follow-on after being bowled out for 171 in their first innings of the Eden Gardens Test, responding to Australia’s 445. The hosts fought hard in the second innings and went to stumps on Day 3 at 254/4, with VVS Laxman unbeaten on 109 and Rahul Dravid on seven.

It was widely believed that the Aussies would clinch the Test on Day 4 and extend their unbeaten streak to 17. The Indian team too had packed their bags, quite literally.

Sharing a post on Twitter on the anniversary of Laxman and Dravid’s legendary Day 4-partnership in the Kolkata Test, Badani revealed:

“Not many know that at the end of day 3 we had packed our suitcases, they were to be taken straight to airport and the team were to go straight to the airport from ground. And then these two batted like magicians without losing a wicket the entire day.

Hemang Badani @hemangkbadani Joy Bhattacharjya @joybhattacharj Eden Gardens, the morning of March 14th, 2001. Two men walked in with the score at 254-4. 90 overs later, they returned unbeated with the score reading 589-4.

He added that without their suitcases, the team members were in their match gear till night. Badani continued:

“When we got back to the hotel we didn’t have our suitcases and were stuck with our match gear and tracks until about 9 pm or so. Lot of us ate dinner at the hotel restaurant in our whites.#INDvsAUS #laxman #dravid #BCCI.”

Laxman and Dravid batted out the entire Day 4 of the Kolkata Test against Australia. They scored 335 runs in 90 overs of the day’s play. The overall partnership was worth 376 runs as Laxman scored 281 and Dravid 180.

Laxman-Dravid heroics resulted in famous Indian win

India declared their second innings at 657/7 and bowled out Australia for 212 on Day 5, winning the Test by 171 runs.

Off-spinner Harbhajan Singh, who starred with 32 wickets in the series, claimed 6/73 and Sachin Tendulkar 3/31.

Who is Hemang Badani?

A former Tamil Nadu batter, Badani played four Tests and 40 ODIs for India between 2000 and 2004.

He scored 94 runs in Tests at an average of 15.66 and 867 in ODIs, averaging 33.34.

Doordarshan Sports @ddsportschannel #OnThisDay in 2001, #TeamIndia legends VVS Laxman and Rahul Dravid scripted a historic comeback against Australia at the Eden Gardens. #OnThisDay in 2001, #TeamIndia legends VVS Laxman and Rahul Dravid scripted a historic comeback against Australia at the Eden Gardens. https://t.co/pFU4zltjgs

Badani scored a hundred against Australia in Pune in the second ODI of the five-match series in 2001. He scored exactly 100 off 98 balls, hitting 10 fours and two sixes.

