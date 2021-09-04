“When there is no help from the surface, you have to out-think the batter” - Umesh Yadav

Team India pacer Umesh Yadav has stated that he had to try out a number of things to outsmart the England batters as there was not much help from the surface on Day 2 at The Oval.

Umesh Yadav was India’s best bowler in the first innings, with figures of 3 for 76 from 19 overs. After dismissing England captain Joe Root at the stroke of stumps on Day 1, he added the scalps of Dawid Malan and Craig Overton on Friday.

Responding to a query from Sportskeeda at the end of the day’s play, Umesh Yadav admitted that it was a tough day for the bowlers with not much happening off the pitch. Asked how he managed to make an impact, the comeback man explained:

“When the ball is new, the seam is hard. At that time, it is easy to manage the length. But when a partnership builds, you have to think hard. When you know there is no help from the surface, you have to out-think the batter or put some doubts in his mind. So you have to try various things, either coming round the wicket or sending down a few bouncers. You just have to be at it, and try and force an opening through a wicket. It is a team call as well as to what plans to implement and you have to do things accordingly.”

Umesh Yadav got India off to a terrific start on Day 2, claiming two early wickets to leave England reeling at 62 for 5. The hosts, however, made a resolute comeback to finish on 290.

“My attempt was to bowl at a good length and move the ball away” - Umesh Yadav on Dawid Malan dismissal

Of Umesh Yadav’s two victims on Day 2 of The Oval Test, Dawid Malan’s wicket was claimed in a highly impressive manner. Asked to elaborate on how he planned the left-hander’s dismissal, the 33-year-old explained:

“When I was bowling over the wicket, I realised after a few deliveries that there was not a lot of swing on offer. So I decided to go round the wicket and try something different to see if it works. My attempt was to bowl at a good length and move the ball away from the batsman. I was successful in that plan and that’s why I got the wicket of (Dawid) Malan.”

After England ended their first innings on 290, India reached 43 for no loss at stumps on Day 2, having faced 16 overs.

