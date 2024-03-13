“When I was on 60, I saw on him on the big screen” - Musheer Khan on how Sachin Tendulkar’s presence at Ranji Trophy 2024 final motivated him

Mumbai batter Musheer Khan stated that Sachin Tendulkar's presence at the Wankhede Stadium for the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2024 final was a huge motivating factor for him as he compiled a century in the second innings.

Musheer scored a resolute 136 off 326 balls in the second innings as Mumbai took full control of the Ranji Trophy 2024 final against Vidarbha on Day 3 on Tuesday, March 12. Both Tendulkar and current India captain Rohit Sharma were spotted following the action at the stadium.

Speaking after the end of the third day’s play, Musheer opened up about how Tendulkar’s presence motivated him to come up with a big knock.

"I did not even know that Sachin sir was here. But when I was batting on 60, I saw on him on the big screen and (thereon) I batted with the motivation that he is watching today and I have to impress sir,” the 19-year-old was quoted as saying by PTI.

Musheer, who represented India in the U-19 World Cup, has been in brilliant form for Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy. He notched up a double hundred in the quarterfinal against Baroda and chipped in with a crucial 55 in the semifinal against Tamil Nadu.

Expand Tweet

The youngster added 130 for the third wicket with skipper Ajinkya Rahane (73) and 168 for the fourth wicket with Shreyas Iyer in Mumbai’s second innings in the Ranji Trophy 2024 final. Admitting that batting with players who have plenty of international experience helped him a lot, Musheer commented:

"I got to learn a lot during the partnerships. It is a matter of pride for me that I got to bat with two Test players, it becomes easier for me too. Everyone in their team was trying to get Ajju dada (Ajinkya Rahane) out and it becomes easier for me.

"It was a dream for me to score a century in the Ranji Trophy final. We (Iyer and Musheer) had a good partnership, we communicated well and (Iyer) bhai was insisting that we have to bat for long period and take the game as far as we can," he added.

Musheer hit 10 fours in his knock of 136 before being dismissed by Harsh Dubey, trapped leg before by a tossed-up delivery.

Musheer broke Sachin Tendulkar’s record with hundred in Ranji Trophy 2024 final

With his ton in the Ranji Trophy 2024 final against Vidarbha on Tuesday, Musheer broke Tendulkar’s record to become the youngest Mumbai batter to score a hundred in a Ranji Trophy final.

Expand Tweet

While Musheer was 19 years and 14 days old when he scored the ton, Tendulkar was just below 22 years of age when he scored twin centuries in the 1994-95 Ranji Trophy final against Punjab.

Meanwhile, Mumbai were bowled out for 418 in their second innings of the ongoing Ranji final. Set a target of 538, Vidarbha went to stumps on Day 3 at 10/0.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App