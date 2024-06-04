"When I’ll be 36, my stand will be the same" - Imam-ul-Haq defends Babar Azam as captain, gives befitting reply to Ahmed Shehzad amid T20 World Cup

Pakistan player Imam-ul-Haq recently defended captain Babar Azam and came up with a befitting reply to Ahmed Shehzad amid the ongoing 2024 T20 World Cup. That came after Shehzad pointed out that Babar has failed to win any ICC events despite getting a longer run. He alleged that friendship has been a priority over the nation in Pakistan cricket.

In his defense, Imam-ul-Haq pointed out that Pakistan reached the semi-finals and finals of the 2021 and 2022 T20 World Cups while backing that current crop of players and skipper Babar. He added that it was PCB's decision to remove or reinstate him as the skipper.

Here's how the conversation unfolded:

Imam-ul-Haq told Geo TV:

"Babar was removed without his consent and reinstated without his consent as well. The board re-appointed him as captain. In 2021, we reached the semifinals. Later in 2022, we played the final, which means there were performances. We didn’t win, that can be a debate. We didn’t click in the final. You can say Babar likes these lot of players but terming it as friendship is quite personal."

Trending

Watch the clip here (from 12.00 mins onwards):

Shehzad replied that Imam spoke in favor of Babar because he is part of the three-year central contract. He further said that Babar is dragging his players at the cost of domestic players' form.

"We understand that Imam is in a central contract, he is young. We spoke the same when were at his age. I’m 34, sick and tired of things. We want things to be better. When you drag players for 4-5 years, you do wrong with those performing in domestic. Someone else takes their rights," Shehzad replied.

In response, Imam said that his comments will remain the same regardless of the age or contract:

"I am in a central contract. I have been playing for the last 6-7 years but I promise you that when I’ll be 36, my stand will be the same. If someone has a problem, they can speak if they are 28 as well. Why don’t you say that?"

"There are gangs, friendships" - Ahmed Shehzad criticizes Babar Azam and company

Ahmed Shehzad, meanwhile, criticized Babar Azam and company for allegedly prioritizing friendship over the nation. He further alleged that Pakistan are playing the same crop of players for 35-40 games and not preparing backups by not providing sufficient opportunities against weaker teams that tour Pakistan for bilateral series.

Shehzad said:

"Speaking of Babar Azam, there is friendship. Look, he is carrying players from a long run. The players are out of form for a long time. It doesn’t look good. If I count the number of matches, you’ll realize players don’t get that long run. If there was any other captain, he wouldn’t have carried players for 35-40 games. He should have thought about himself."

Shehzad was further disappointed with the strike rate of Pakistan batters. He added that the players have failed to replicate good performances against big teams at key moments.

I think that because of friendships, they decided that they are the ones [to dictate]. It's okay but you have to keep the nation first. If you see the combination is not winning matches then change it. If you realize, the strike rate is going higher in modern-day cricket, you have to raise that," Shehzad continued.

"When C, D, E teams came [in Pakistan], you didn’t give them enough opportunities. So, how you can evolve bench strength? How do you prepare them for the future? You are senior, established players and you keep playing every game. So, when you play against powerful teams, you deliver those performances there as well," he added.

Taking the example of Sarafaraz Ahmed's 2017 Champions Trophy win, Shehzad said that the Men in Green can shut him down by winning the ongoing 2024 T20 World Cup:

"We don’t play cricket to win bilateral series but to win ICC events. Did we win any event in the last 4-5 years? If we didn’t win, I would say there are gangs, friendships, and tola with an agent, who has been manipulating cricket for the last 4-5 years."

The 32-year-old added that it was disappointing to witness Shaheen Afridi getting removed as captain after just one series as the Men in Green lost 1-4 in New Zealand in January this year. Shehzad said:

"They [Sarfaraz Ahmed and Co.] produced the results, won the Champions Trophy. It justifies, you also win this event and justify. However, you’ve got a longer run, one captain doesn’t get five events. You were removed and then brought back. It’s wrong with Shaheen, you made him captain for two matches and then you removed him."

Babar Azam and company will begin their T20 World Cup campaign against the USA at Grand Prarie Stadium in Dallas on June 6.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback