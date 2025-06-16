  • home icon
  "When I was offered an easier path once, he refused it for me"- Virat Kohli pens an emotional note on Father's Day [In Picture]

"When I was offered an easier path once, he refused it for me"- Virat Kohli pens an emotional note on Father's Day [In Picture]

By Balakrishna
Modified Jun 16, 2025 01:49 IST
Virat Kohli during England v India - Fifth LV= Insurance Test Match: Day Five in 2022 - Source: Getty

Team India stalwart Virat Kohli recently posted an emotional note for his late father, Prem Nath Kohli, on the occasion of Father's Day on Sunday, June 15. Prem Nath passed away on December 19, 2006, before Virat made his international cricket debut.

Virat Kohli reminisced about his father's life lessons from his childhood on Father's Day and shared them with his fans through his official Instagram handle. The iconic cricketer shared a picture of himself alongside his father from the past. He shared that he was taught not to rely on shortcuts and to focus on working hard to achieve dreams. Virat wrote:

"He taught me to never rely on shortcuts or influence — because if you truly have it in you, hard work will show it. And if you don’t have the will to work for it, then maybe you don’t deserve it yet.
"When I was offered an easier path once, he refused it for me. With calm conviction, he said, “If you’re good enough, you’ll find your way. And if not, it’s better to know that early.”

The 36-year-old concluded:

"That one moment shaped how I live, work, and show up in the world. Happy Father’s Day to all the fathers whose quiet strength becomes our lifelong compass. ❤️"

"I think it could have been handled better"- Ravi Shastri on Virat Kohli's Test retirement

Former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri recently opined that Virat Kohli should have been appointed the captain of the Indian Test team post the BGT series. It comes after he expressed disappointment about the way the batter's retirement was handled. Shastri said on Sony Sports (via India Today):

"It’s when you go, that’s when people will realise how big a player he was. I feel sad that he is gone, the way he’s gone. I think it could have been handled better. There should have been more communication. If I had anything to do with it, I would have made him captain straight away after Australia."

Do you agree with Ravi Shastri's views above? Let us know your opinions in the comments section.

