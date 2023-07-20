"When I see the younger generation, they express themselves fearlessly" - Shikhar Dhawan

Veteran Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan has said that the mindset of the current generation of players is quite refreshing.

With the Indian Premier League growing by leaps and bounds, it has rendered batters fearless regardless of the format and conditions. India have chased down steep targets relatively easily across formats, as a direct result of the change in mindset of players.

Virender Sehwag @virendersehwag All hail Lord Rinku Singh. 5 sixes in 5 balls in the last over of a run chase. One of the best last over hitting in a chase that you would ever see. #KKRvGT

The 37-year-old, who has 13 years of international experience, observed that the youngsters' mindset of not playing defensively is impressive. As quoted by The ICC, Dhawan said:

"The thought process is getting broader. Earlier our coaches used to tell us to play down the ground, you don’t have to play big shots.

"So, we were raised with that sort of mindset, but now when you see a youngster coming in, they will just go and express themselves. So, again, the main point is when I see the younger generation, they express themselves fearlessly."

The left-hander recalled what coaches used to tell their generation:

"We also express ourselves, but we had that thing because we were mentally trained that we have to play more on the ground, but the new generation, they play and they express themselves very nicely, and they don’t feel that guilt as well that 'I got out this way or that way', so I feel that is the biggest change we have seen, and it’s amazing."

Dhawan lost his place in India's ODI side after a string of low scores and failing to play briskly. Since the start of the year, the Men in Blue have promoted Shubman Gill to the top of the order.

"Lovely to see how players have come up with new strategies" - Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan (Image Credits: Getty)

Dhawan added that players must keep reinventing to stay relevant in the international arena.

"It’s really good to see. Change is the only constant thing in life. You have to adapt with time. It is lovely to see how players have come up with new strategies and new ways of thinking."

The Delhi-born batter also added that he has taken lessons from Suryakumar Yadav about hitting sixes.

"I was asking SKY, he hits that six, and I asked him ‘What do you do, man?’. So he was like, ‘I just bend, and I do this’. I said I am going to try that in the nets as well because the more tools you can carry, it gets easier, and it’s a wonderful mindset."

With the 50-over World Cup approaching, India will look to reign supreme on home soil.