"When I was very young, I used to overthink how to get the batter out" - Kuldeep Yadav on how he has matured as a bowler

Team India's left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav was the pick of the bowlers on Day 1 (Thursday, March 7) of the ongoing Dharamsala Test against England.

Kuldeep dented England's chances of registering an imposing total after electing to bat first on the surface. The crafty spinner bagged a stunning five-wicket haul, helping India bundle out the visitors for just 218.

The 29-year-old mentioned that he was keen to improve following his knee surgery in 2021. Speaking about the kind of changes he has made to his bowling since his return, Kuldeep told Jio Cinema:

"I am enjoying my game. To be honest, I put a lot of hard work after my surgery in 2021. It's just the reward I am getting now. I worked on my pace, it's very important when you play a Test match in India. I am just enjoying my bowling."

Kuldeep also stated that he used to overthink early in his career, but has now matured as a bowler and concentrates on hitting the right areas. Adding that he relished taking the wicket of Zak Crawley, a good player of spin, he said:

"I liked the Zak Crawley wicket. He batted really well throughout the series, a good player of spin. It's important not to think about the wicket, and I am someone who relies on my skill and variation in length. Not to think about what the wicket is going to produce. Just focus on the areas.

"When I was very young, I used to overthink how to get the batter out. Slowly, slowly I matured as a spinner and focused on length."

It is worth mentioning that Kuldeep Yadav also achieved another milestone on Day 1, becoming the fastest to 50 Test wickets in terms of balls. It took him just 1871 deliveries to complete 50 scalps in the format.

"Says a few things on the field" - Kuldeep Yadav on learning from Ravichandran Ashwin

Kuldeep Yadav further stated that playing alongside veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has helped him a lot as the seasoned campaigner guides him at times on the field.

He said:

"Ash (Ashwin) bhai says a few things on the field, gives a few ideas."

Notably, Kuldeep also asked Ashwin to lead the team while going back to the pavilion after the first innings, considering that it was the senior player's 100th Test appearance.

He also handed the ball to Ashwin. Kuldeep disclosed that the off-spinner handed the ball back to him, saying that he has 35 of them. Speaking about the incident, he added:

"Ash Bhai is very kind & humble, he is such a lovely guy, told me that he has 35 five-wicket haul so you can keep it."

While Kuldeep Yadav bagged five wickets, Ravichandran Ashwin finished with four scalps as the two spinners ran riot on the opening day.

