"When India loses, they panic"- Former India batter makes a big statement about India's playing 11 ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test

Former India batter Mohammad Kaif has urged the visitors to stick to the same playing XI that lost the third Test match against England at Lord's. The 44-year-old observed that India tended to panic after a loss and added that Karun Nair needed to be retained in the playing XI for the fourth Test at Old Trafford.

Kaif also said that current situation posed a test for both captain Shubman Gill and coach Gautam Gambhir on whether they should back the current players or make changes to the playing XI. Speaking to IANS, he said:

"One thing I’ve noticed - when India loses, they panic. When they win, they stick with the same XI. After losing the first Test, they made 2-3 changes. But after winning in Birmingham, only Bumrah came in - no other changes. That’s been the pattern.

"Even after losing the third Test, I believe they should back the same team going into Manchester. Karun Nair has been getting starts - 30s and 40s - but not converting. Still, he deserves another opportunity. This is a test for both Shubman Gill and Gautam Gambhir. After a close loss, will they panic and make changes? Or will they trust the players?"

The inclusion or exclusion of Karun Nair in the playing XI for the fourth Test has drawn mixed reactions from former players and coaches. While some believe that Nair deserves another chance, others have felt that he needed to be dropped after a string of mediocre scores.

Mohammad Kaif praises India's performance in ongoing series despite trailing 1-2 with two matches to go

India went into the tour of England in a state of transition with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli retiring from Test cricket in the span of a few days in May 2025. Mohammad Kaif felt that the Shubman Gill-led side had played well for most parts of the tour so far and with a bit of luck, could have been leading 3-0, instead of trailing 1-2, in the series.

"India dominated for 12–13 out of the last 15 days. They played solid cricket — both with the bat and the ball. When this team landed in England, most people predicted a 0-4 or 1-4 defeat, but they’ve surprised everyone.

"Without Kohli, Rohit, Shami, and Ashwin, this young team stood up and delivered. They lost two close matches - Headingley was in India’s grasp, and so was the final Test while chasing 193. Shubman Gill has led from the front - as captain and as a batsman. There were doubts about his ability to perform in English conditions, but he answered with the bat. With a bit of luck, India could’ve won all three Tests," Kaif said.

Like was the case at Edgbaston, India head to Old Trafford for the fourth Test having never won a Test match at the venue. They have played nine matches at the venue and lost four, while drawing the other five games. They last played a Test at Old Trafford in 2014, which they lost to England by an innings and 54 runs.

