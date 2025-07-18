"That's a fine trait to have" - Vidarbha coach backs Karun Nair's inclusion in India's 11 ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test

Karun Nair's coach for his domestic side Vidarbha, Usman Ghani has called for the batter's inclusion in the playing XI for the fourth England versus India 2025 Test at Old Trafford. Ghani felt that the 33-year-old had a lot of mental strength and was playing well, and it was only a matter of one good innings.

He further said that Nair had been at the receiving end of some good deliveries, but reiterated that he had batted well in the series so far. Speaking to Mid-Day, Ghani said:

“Karun is mentally a very strong guy and that’s a fine trait to have. It’s not easy to make a comeback in the Test team after eight years, but he did it. He has that zeal and grit. It’s just a matter of one good innings for Karun. He is playing well and has got starts. In the first innings of the Lord’s Test, he made a brilliant 40. He needs to build on that to get a bigger score to boost his confidence.”

“Karun has unfortunately got out to a few very good deliveries [on the England tour]. He got a good ball in the last innings at Lord’s as well, where he left the ball [but was trapped LBW by pacer Brydon Carse]. It’s possible that he may have gone into a defensive mode. He probably was in two minds about whether to leave or play that one. But I believe whatever innings he has played, have been very sweet. I think he will be retained for the remaining two Tests,” he added.

Nair has made 131 runs in six innings so far in this series. His highest score of 40 came in the second innings of the Lord's Test, where he was dismissed lbw to Brydon Carse, after shouldering arms to an incoming delivery late on Day 4.

Usman Ghani feels this is not the right time to replace Karun Nair with Sai Sudharsan in the playing XI

India could be tempted to recall Sai Sudharsan to replace Karun Nair in the playing XI for Old Trafford. However, Usman Ghani felt that India should maintain faith in Nair, who he felt had done a good job at first slip as well in the three Tests so far.

“The selectors should go with Karun only, because he has experience. He is a very good slip fielder [took four catches in the series] too. The remaining two Tests are a must win for India, so they will be pressure matches and in such situations, you should not keep a seasoned player out. It’s also not the right time to bring in a youngster like Sudharsan," Ghani said.

Karun Nair was recalled to the Indian side on the back of an outstanding season with the bat for Vidarbha. The batter made 863 runs in nine matches at an average 53.93 as his side defeated Kerala in the final to win the prestigious title.

The right-hander batted at number six in the series opener at Leeds. He was then promoted to number three, after India dropped Sai Sudharsan and brought in Washington Sundar to lend more batting depth to the playing XI.

