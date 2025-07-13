Karun Nair registers another low score as he is trapped lbw by Brydon Carse after bizarre leave in ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test [Watch]

Team India batter Karun Nair was trapped LBW for just 14 runs by Brydon Carse in the third session of Day 4 of the third Test against England at Lord's on Sunday, July 13. The No.3 batter was caught all ends up against an incoming delivery, making a massive error in judgment to lose his wicket, and prolong his string of unimpressive scores since his return.

He was in need of a big score after a string of starts in the series so far. Promoted to No.3 after the first Test, the right-handed batter recorded 40 runs in the first innings, overseeing a crucial phase of play with KL Rahul. A similar situation arose in the second session as well, after Yashasvi Jaiswal was dismissed in the second over of the innings.

Tasked with chasing a 193-run target in the fourth innings, KL Rahul and Karun Nair tried to negate the new ball. The latter endured a nervy start after being hit on the body by Jofra Archer, but responded with a boundary soon after. He continued his gritty stay out in the middle until he was trapped LBW.

Carse bowled an incoming delivery, which the batter misjudged. Instead of defending it, he shouldered his arms, and was hit on the knee. Although the impact was well outside the off-stump, it did not hamper England's appeal as no shot was offered.

Nair considered a review, but decided against it after a discussion with KL Rahul at the other end. Have a look at the wicket right here:

The batter has scored 131 runs in six innings in the series so far at an average of 21.83. Making his highly anticipated comeback, he made a duck in the first innings at Headingley, and since then, it has been a flurry of starts.

Shubman Gill also departs after Karun Nair as India head into trouble in ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test

The Men in Blue were in a comfortable position prior to Karun Nair's dismissal, and looked to head into Stumps with no further casualties. However, Brydon Carse's strike out of nowhere gave England an opening. The pacer struck once again to dismiss Shubman Gill for six in the 15th over.

At the time of writing, Akash Deep has come out as the night watchman as the score reads 57-3 in the 17th over.

