When is India’s next match in the 2023 World Cup?

Team India thumped Bangladesh by seven wickets in match number 17 of the 2023 ODI World Cup at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Thursday. The win was India’s fourth in as many matches in the competition. They are second in the World Cup points table with a net run rate of +1.659.

Bangladesh batted first after winning the toss in Pune. They got off to a good start as openers Tanzid Hasan (51 off 43) and Litton Das (66 off 82) added 93 in 14.4 overs. However, India fought back brilliantly to hold the batting side to 256/8 in their 50 overs. Jasprit Bumrah (2/41), Ravindra Jadeja (2/38) and Mohammed Siraj (2/60) starred with the ball, while Shardul Thakur and Kuldeep Yadav chipped in with one wicket each.

Chasing 257, the Men in Blue were off to a great start as openers Rohit Sharma (48 off 40) and Shubman Gill (53 off 55) added 88 in 12.4 overs. Virat Kohli then slammed his 48th one day ton, remaining unbeaten on 103 off 97 balls, a knock laced with six fours and four sixes.

While Shreyas Iyer was dismissed cheaply for 19 off 25 balls, Kohli and KL Rahul (34* off 34) added an unbroken 83 runs for the fourth wicket to take India home in 41.3 overs.

India’s next match will be against table toppers New Zealand

Team India’s next assignment in the 2023 World Cup will be against table toppers New Zealand at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on Sunday, October 22. Like India, the Kiwis have also played four matches and have won all four of them. They are above the Men in Blue on the points table on the basis of a superior net run rate (+1.923).

New Zealand began their 2023 World Cup campaign by thumping defending champions England by nine wickets in Ahmedabad. Subsequently, they got the better of Netherlands by 99 runs in Hyderabad and then hammered Bangladesh by eight wickets in Chennai.

In their previous match, they took on Afghanistan, who were fresh from their historic victory on England. However, the Afghan side proved no match to the Kiwis. New Zealand posted 288/6 batting first as Glenn Phillips (71) and Tom Latham (68) played impressive knocks.

With the ball, fast bowler Lockie Ferguson and left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner picked up three wickets each, while left-arm pacer Trent Boult claimed two. Afghanistan were bundled out for 139 in 34.4 overs.