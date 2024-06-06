When is India’s next match in 2024 T20 World Cup?

Team India began their ICC Men's 2024 T20 World Cup campaign with a crushing eight-wicket win over Ireland at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Wednesday, June 5. Bowling first after winning the toss, the Men in Blue did a brilliant job to bundle out the Irish side for 96 in 16 overs. In the chase, India cruised home in 12.2 overs.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya shone for India with 3-27 from his four overs, while Jasprit Bumrah had exceptional figures of 2-6 from three overs. Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh was also impressive. He picked up the first two wickets to fall and ended with figures of 2-35 from four overs. In the chase, skipper Rohit Sharma contributed 52 off 37 before retiring hurt, while Rishabh Pant hit 36* off 26.

Having begun their 2024 T20 World Cup campaign with a thumping victory, India will next take on arch-rivals Pakistan at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Sunday, June 9.

India and Pakistan to resume famed rivalry in New York

The marquee India vs Pakistan clash in the 2024 T20 World Cup will be played at the same venue as the Men in Blue's opening match against Ireland. The Group A clash in New York will begin at 8:00 PM IST and 10:30 AM local time.

Before taking on India, Pakistan will face co-hosts United States at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas on Thursday, June 6.

India and Pakistan have met seven times in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, with the Men in Blue winning five matches and Pakistan one. One match was tied, which India famously won via a bowl-out. The tied encounter in Durban took place during the first meeting between the two sides in the 2007 T20 World Cup.

The arch-rivals again clashed in the final of the 2007 edition in Johannesburg, with India registering a famous five-run win in a nail-biting finish. The Men in Blue went on to beat Pakistan by eight wickets in 2012, by seven wickets in 2014 and by six wickets in 2016.

Pakistan ended the losing streak when they hammered India by 10 wickets in 2021 edition in Dubai, chasing down a target of 152 in 17.5 overs. The Men in Blue returned to winning ways in the 2022 edition. Virat Kohli (82* off 53) played a stunning knock as India chased down 160 off the last ball at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

