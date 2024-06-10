When is India's next match in 2024 T20 World Cup?

India beat Pakistan by six runs in Match 19 of the 2024 T20 World Cup at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Sunday, June 9. In a thrilling contest, befitting of an Indo-Pak clash, Pakistan's pacers excelled under bowler-friendly conditions to clean up India for 119. India, however, fought back in sensational fashion as Pakistan crumbled from 57-1 to finish on 113-7.

Sent into bat, India lost Virat Kohli for 4 and skipper Rohit Sharma for 13. Rishabh Pant top-scored with 42 off 31, while Axar Patel contributed 20 off 18. However, the rest of the batting line-up struggled as Naseem Shah (3-21), Haris Rauf (3-21) and Mohammad Amir (2-23) starred with the ball for Pakistan.

In Pakistan's chase, Mohammad Rizwan contributed 31 off 44, but his dismissal to Jasprit Bumrah proved to be the turning point of the game. Bumrah finished with 3-14, while Hardik Pandya chipped in with 2-24.

Team India's next challenge will be against an inspired United States team

Having gotten the better of Pakistan in a close contest, the Men in Blue will take on co-hosts United States of America in their next T20 World Cup match. The India vs USA clash will also be played at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Wednesday, June 12. The Group A match will begin at 8:00 PM IST and 10:30 AM local time.

United States began their 2024 T20 World Cup campaign with a thumping seven-wicket win over Canada in the tournament opener at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas. Bowling first, US conceded 194-5 as their bowlers could not contain Canada's batters. However, Aaron Jones hammered a scintillating 94* off 40 and Andries Gous contributed 65 off 46 as USA got home in 17.4 overs.

The co-hosts then went on to stun Pakistan in the Super Over in their second match in Dallas. Bowling first, United States held Pakistan to 159-7 as Nosthush Kenjige claimed 3-30 and Saurabh Netravalkar 2-18. In the chase, US finished on 159-3 in their 20 overs and then went on to clinch the Super Over.

