When is the India vs Pakistan match of 2024 T20 World Cup?

The much-awaited India vs Pakistan match will be held on June 9 in the 2024 T20 World Cup at 8:30 pm IST. The schedule for the mega event came out earlier today (January 5). India and Pakistan are in the same group as Ireland, Canada and USA.

The ICC has introduced a new format for the 2024 T20 World Cup. For the first time in the tournament's history, a total of 20 teams will compete for the championship. India and Pakistan automatically qualified for the competition and have been placed in Group A.

There are three other groups in the tournament. The first round of the competition will see the teams playing against each other in the same group. Top two teams from each group will advance to the second round.

Next, the eight teams will be divided into two groups of four teams each. Just like the first round, the top two teams will progress to the next round, which will be the semifinals. The winner of the two semifinals will compete in the tournament's final.

Where is the India vs Pakistan match of 2024 T20 World Cup?

The India vs Pakistan match will take place in New York. It will be the first time that USA will host a T20I game between the two arch-rivals. In 2021, UAE's Dubai International Cricket Stadium hosted the India vs Pakistan match, where the Men in Green recorded a historic win.

A year later, India avenged that loss with a classic victory at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in the Super 12 round of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. It will be interesting to see which team comes out on top in the T20 World Cup 2024 match.

If India and Pakistan perform well in the first two rounds, they can even cross paths in the semifinals or the final match of the mega event.

