When is the India vs Pakistan match in 2024 T20 World Cup?

The 2024 T20 World Cup has kickstarted in the United States of America (USA) and the West Indies. With the co-hosts having kickstarted the tournament already, the other sides are soon slated to begin their campaign, with the eyes already locked in on the high-octane India vs Pakistan encounter. The clash between the arch-rivals will take place on Sunday, June 9.

The Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York will host the match. As far as the timing is concerned, it will be a day encounter, resulting in the game being telecasted from 8.00 pm IST in the subcontinent due to the time difference.

The contest will mark India and Pakistan's second group stage encounter, as they are scheduled to open their campaign with clashes against Ireland and the United States of America (USA), respectively.

The Men in Blue will play three of their first four group-stage matches in New York, having already played the warm-up clash against Bangladesh at the newly constructed venue. Pakistan, on the other hand, did not compete in any official warm-up fixture, and came into the tournament on the back of a 0-2 series defeat against England, away from home.

Team India have a dominant record against Pakistan in T20 World Cups

The Men in Blue's illustrious record against their rivals in ODI World Cups extended to the shortest format as well. India notched a couple of wins over Pakistan in the very first edition of the tournament, including the final. They continued the streak with wins in 2012, 2014, and 2016 as well.

Pakistan recorded their first-ever win over India in World Cups with a memorable 10-wicket demolition job in the 2021 edition in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The Men in Blue got back to winning ways with a thrilling win during the last edition of the tournament in 2022.

India's clash against Ireland is scheduled for Wednesday, June 5 in New York. Pakistan, on the other hand, will begin their campaign at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas, Texas, against co-hosts USA on June 6.

