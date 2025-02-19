“When it involves the head, you want to be absolutely certain” - NZ batter’s massive fitness update on Rachin Ravindra for 2025 Champions Trophy

New Zealand wicketkeeper-batter Tom Latham has issued a crucial update regarding Rachin Ravindra's injury ahead of their Champions Trophy 2025 opener against Pakistan at Karachi's National Stadium on Wednesday (February 19). The all-rounder is in a race against time after missing most of the preceding tri-series (involving Pakistan and South Africa) due to a face injury.

Ravindra was struck on the face by the ball while attempting a catch during the first match of the tri-series against Pakistan at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on February 8. The player was profusely bleeding after the blow and had to leave the field with the physios immediately. He missed the remainder of the tri-series and has not been definitively cleared for the upcoming contest.

New Zealand head coach Gary Stead recently said Ravindra was progressing well after dealing with persistent headaches for a few days.

Tom Latham mentioned that Ravindra will train with the rest of the team on the eve of the contest, and given the sensitive nature of the injury, the management will take a call accordingly when they are entirely sure of his recovery.

"He will train tonight, so we'll get a better indication of how he's progressing. His recovery is going well, but we just need to make sure. "It was a pretty nasty injury. When it involves the head, you want to be absolutely certain everything is fine. He's following the necessary protocols, and we'll wait and see," Latham said during the pre-match press conference (via India Today).

In Ravindra's absence, New Zealand have stuck with the opening combination of Will Young and Devon Conway.

"We haven't finalized our XI yet" - Tom Latham on NZ's combination amid injury crisis, including Rachin Ravindra

New Zealand were handed a late blow as pacer Lockie Ferguson was ruled out of the 2025 Champions Trophy due to a foot injury. All-rounder Kyle Jamieson has replaced him but has yet to join the team, as he was involved with Canterbury in domestic cricket until yesterday, February 18.

The Blackcaps already ruled out Ben Sears due to injury, while a late call is expected regarding Rachin Ravindra's involvement. As a result, the team are yet to lock down the playing XI for the Group A encounter.

"No, we haven't finalised our XI yet. We have training now and will decide afterward. As you mentioned, Kyle Jamieson is arriving tomorrow, so unfortunately, he won't be available for our first game but will be ready for the rest of the tournament," Latham said in the same press conference.

New Zealand head into the Champions Trophy with some serious form under their belt. They have won five out of their last six ODIs, including the tri-series in Pakistan and the home series against Sri Lanka.

