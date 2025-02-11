"When was the last time Afridi delivered a match-winning performance?"- Former captain's huge statement after Pakistan's loss to NZ in 2025 tri-series

Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif lashed out at the senior players, especially left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi, after the side's massive 78-run defeat in the tri-series opener to New Zealand in Lahore. Coming off a hat trick of impressive ODI series wins in Australia, Zimbabwe, and South Africa, the Men in Green were favorites entering the contest against the Kiwis.

However, an inept bowling performance saw them concede 330 to New Zealand in 50 overs, with the last 10 overs going for 123 runs. Afridi started well but was taken to the cleaners by middle-order batter Glenn Phillips, who scored a blistering 74-ball 106*. The pacer finished with a woeful economy of almost nine as he finished with figures of 3/88 in 10 overs.

Talking about Pakistan's performance on a local news channel, Latif stated [quoted by Cricket Pakistan]:

Trending

"When was the last time Afridi delivered a match-winning performance? No one is talking about these players' lacklustre performances. Saud Shakeel and Tayyab Tahir will perform when the main players step up."

Pakistan's run-chase began strong with the side reaching 103/1 in the 19th over. However, a middle-order collapse saw them eventually getting bowled out for 252 in the 48th over, thereby suffering a 78-run defeat.

Pakistan's senior batters, Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan disappointed with scores of 10 and three, respectively, in the failed run-chase.

Pakistan play South Africa in a do-or-die clash tomorrow

Pakistan recently defeated South Africa in an away ODI series [Credit: Getty]

Pakistan will look to turn things around when they take on South Africa in a must-win encounter in Karachi on February 12. With New Zealand winning their opening two games and advancing to the final, the winner of the Pakistan-South Africa contest will take the second finalist spot.

The grand finale of the tri-series will be played in Karachi on February 14 before the all-important Champions Trophy. The eight-nation tournament will start with Pakistan taking on New Zealand in a Group A clash in Karachi on February 19.

India and Bangladesh will join Pakistan and New Zealand in Group A with the top two teams advancing to the semi-final.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️