When was the last time India conceded 500+ runs in an innings overseas before ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test?

For the first time in ten years, India conceded more than 500 runs in an innings in an overseas Test. In the ongoing fourth Test, England have mustered over 500 runs in their first innings in Manchester.

The last time India gave away 500-plus runs in an innings in an overseas Test was during the fourth Test against Australia in 2015 at Sydney. Australia batted first and registered a huge total of 572/7 declared in their first innings. They rode on centuries from David Warner (101) and Steve Smith (117).

Chris Rogers (95), Shane Watson (81), Shaun Marsh (73), and Joe Burns (58) also made valuable contributions with half-centuries. The visitors toiled hard, with Mohammad Shami bagging five wickets. In response, they scored 475 with KL Rahul and Virat Kohli making hundreds.

Set a target of 349 in the second innings, Kohli and his troops managed to get to 252/7 as the game eventually ended in a draw. Since this game in 2015, India had not conceded over 500 runs in an innings in an overseas Test until the ongoing fourth game against England in Manchester.

Joe Root and Ben Stokes make India struggle on Day 3

In the ongoing Test against England, the visitors made 358 runs in their first innings. In response, the hosts have come out strong, taking on an indisciplined attack that has struggled to contain the batters and build constant pressure.

Joe Root and captain Ben Stokes made the visiting bowlers work hard on the third day. The duo put on a partnership of over 100 runs before Stokes retired hurt due to cramps. Stokes left the field while he was on 66 off 116 balls.

Meanwhile, Root went on to slam his 38th Test hundred and 12th ton against India, with nine of those coming at home. He also surpassed Jacques Kallis and Ricky Ponting and is now the second-highest run-getter in Test cricket, only behind Sachin Tendulkar.

Root was eventually dismissed for 150 off 248 balls. His knock included 14 boundaries. The visitors' bowling has looked lackluster despite having taken seven wickets so far in the innings. Notably, Stokes returned to bat after the fall of the seventh wicket.

