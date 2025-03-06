When was the last time India faced New Zealand in an ICC ODI tournament final?

India will lock horns with New Zealand in the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy final on Sunday, March 9, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. It will be the second time the two nations cross swords in the final of an international event in the 2020s.

Previously, in June 2021, England hosted the inaugural World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand. The Blackcaps won that red-ball game by eight wickets to become the first-ever WTC champions.

The upcoming 2025 Champions Trophy final between India and New Zealand will be a white-ball match. Notably, the Blackcaps have a 1-0 win-loss record in ICC ODI tournament finals against India as well.

The only previous meeting between the two teams in an ICC ODI tournament final came during the 2000 Champions Trophy. Nairobi hosted the final of the ICC KnockOut Cup, as the Champions Trophy was known then, on October 15. New Zealand won that match by four wickets to clinch the championship.

Indian captain Sourav Ganguly scored a brilliant century at the top of the order in the first innings. His 117-run knock helped the Men in Blue set a 265-run target for their opponents. In reply, number five batter Chris Cairns' unbeaten 102-run knock ensured New Zealand reached 265/6 in 49.4 overs.

Can India beat New Zealand in their 2nd meeting in an ICC ODI tournament final?

India have never won against New Zealand in the final of an ICC tournament. The Men in Blue lost the Champions Trophy final in 2000 and the World Test Championship final in 2021.

Despite their dubious record against the Kiwis, Rohit Sharma's men will start as favorites in the upcoming match. India have never lost an ODI in Dubai, which will host the final. The Men in Blue also recently beat New Zealand at the same venue during the group stage.

