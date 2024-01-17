When was the last time India played a super-over?

Team India have been forced into a super-over in the third T20I against Afghanistan, following an exceptional run chase attempt by the visitors at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore on Wednesday, January 17.

The Men in Blue have been part of three tied encounters in T20 cricket, out of which two have been decided by a super over. They are undefeated in this particular aspect after having defeated New Zealand twice in two consecutive tied games in the five-match bilateral series away in 2020.

A T20I at the Westpac Stadium, Wellington, was India's last appearance in a super over. Having already claimed a 3-0 lead in the series, Team India scored 165-8 in 20 overs. New Zealand were cruising at one point in the run chase and had reached 148-3 after 17 overs.

However, the visitors made a strong comeback in the final set of overs, with the Blackcaps completely losing the plot in the final over. The final over bowled by Shardul Thakur saw a total of four wickets going down, out of which two were run outs.

In the decisive super over, New Zealand posted 13 runs against Jasprit Bumrah, with Tim Seifert and Colin Munro scoring the runs.

Virat Kohli and KL Rahul opened the super over for Team India, and the latter set the foundation by smashing Tim Southee for successive boundaries to post 10 runs off the first two balls. Although India lost a wicket, they chased the total with a ball to spare.

Team India eventually ended up winning the final T20I as well to secure a historic 5-0 series whitewash.

Team India's clash against Afghanistan has headed into a second super over

India and Afghanistan cannot be separated even after 40 overs and a riveting super over as well. The teams are headed into a second super over to potentially decide the winner of the clash, and it will be the Men in Blue, who will be batting first this time around.

The Men in Blue were arguably in the driving seat after Rohit Sharma hit two successive sixes while chasing 17 runs in the first super over. However, the hosts could only manage a couple of singles in the final set of balls to send the clash into yet another super over.

Who will win the super over clash between India and Afghanistan? Let us know what you think.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App