When was the last time Jasprit Bumrah gave away 100-plus runs in a FC game before ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test?

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah went for over 100 runs for the first time in a Test match on Day 4 against England at Old Trafford on Saturday, July 26. The 31-year-old conceded his 100th run in the innings when England captain Ben Stokes took a single off the first ball of the 142nd over.

Ad

It was the first time since 2017 that Bumrah had conceded over 100 runs in a red-ball match. The last time he went for over 100 runs was in the Ranji Trophy semifinal against Jharkhand in Nagpur.

Bumrah, who was playing for Gujarat, took figures of 1/103 in 27 overs in the first innings of the match, taking the solitary wicket of Kaushal Singh. Defending 234 runs in the second innings, he took 6/29 in 14 overs which helped his side bowl Jharkhand out for 111 and win by 123 runs and enter the final. Bumrah was adjudged the Player of the match for his performance.

Ad

Trending

Jasprit Bumrah removes Liam Dawson but England's lead crosses 200 run-mark on Day 4 at Manchester

England began Day 4 at Manchester with a lead of 186 runs, with Ben Stokes and Liam Dawson at the crease. Jasprit Bumrah gave India an early breakthrough, removing Dawson bowled for 26.

But Ben Stokes carried on under overcast skies at the venue, to deny India the chance to end the innings early. Brydon Carse joined him in the middle and the duo continued to milk the Indian bowling to different parts of the ground.

The all-rounder got to his 14th Test hundred with a leg glance for four off Mohammed Siraj. It was his second hundred against India and his first for his side in Tests since June 2023. At the time of writing, England were 602/8 in 147 overs, leading by 244 runs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shankar Shankar is a featured columnist for cricket at Sportskeeda. He has completed his education in B.E. (IEM) and PG Diploma in Multimedia Journalism and has a rich experience of around 7 years at various notable organizations.



Shankar enjoys the contests that cricket has to offer in various formats. His favorite teams are India and New Zealand and supports Manchester United in football. His all-time favorite cricketers are Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, and Adam Zampa, for their varied traits and skills.



Shankar covered the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup held in India, which Australia won by beating India in the final. He strives to be sensible in his reporting to deliver accurate, relevant, and ethical information.



Aside from watching cricket, he also enjoys reading and watching movies. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news