When was the last time Jasprit Bumrah gave away 100-plus runs in a FC game before ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test?

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah went for over 100 runs for the first time in a Test match on Day 4 against England at Old Trafford on Saturday, July 26. The 31-year-old conceded his 100th run in the innings when England captain Ben Stokes took a single off the first ball of the 142nd over.
It was the first time since 2017 that Bumrah had conceded over 100 runs in a red-ball match. The last time he went for over 100 runs was in the Ranji Trophy semifinal against Jharkhand in Nagpur.
Bumrah, who was playing for Gujarat, took figures of 1/103 in 27 overs in the first innings of the match, taking the solitary wicket of Kaushal Singh. Defending 234 runs in the second innings, he took 6/29 in 14 overs which helped his side bowl Jharkhand out for 111 and win by 123 runs and enter the final. Bumrah was adjudged the Player of the match for his performance.
Jasprit Bumrah removes Liam Dawson but England's lead crosses 200 run-mark on Day 4 at Manchester
England began Day 4 at Manchester with a lead of 186 runs, with Ben Stokes and Liam Dawson at the crease. Jasprit Bumrah gave India an early breakthrough, removing Dawson bowled for 26.
But Ben Stokes carried on under overcast skies at the venue, to deny India the chance to end the innings early. Brydon Carse joined him in the middle and the duo continued to milk the Indian bowling to different parts of the ground.
The all-rounder got to his 14th Test hundred with a leg glance for four off Mohammed Siraj. It was his second hundred against India and his first for his side in Tests since June 2023. At the time of writing, England were 602/8 in 147 overs, leading by 244 runs.
