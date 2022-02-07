'Desh ko aapke khel ki zaroorat hai' - When Lata Mangeshkar requested MS Dhoni not to retire

It is a well-known fact that the late Lata Mangeshkar was a die-hard cricket fan. So much so that she once requested MS Dhoni not to retire.

Back in 2019, after India lost the World Cup semi-final to New Zealand in Manchester, speculations were rife that former captain Dhoni would retire from international cricket. However, Lata Mangeshkar took to social media to urge him not to do so.

Stating that India needed his services, the legendary singer wrote on Twitter:

"Namaskar M S Dhoni ji.Aaj kal main sun rahi hun ke Aap retire hona chahte hain.Kripaya aap aisa mat sochiye.Desh ko aap ke khel ki zaroorat hai aur ye meri bhi request hai ki Retirement ka vichar bhi aap mann mein mat laayiye.@msdhoni (Hello, MS Dhoni ji. Of late, I have been hearing that you want to retire. Please don't think that way. The country needs your game and it is my personal request too that you don't think of retirement.)"

Apart from Dhoni, the iconic personality also shared an inspirational message for Team India after the heartbreaking loss to the Kiwis. She dedicated a song by Gulzar to the side and wrote:

"Kal bhalehi hum jeet na paaye ho lekin hum haare nahi hain.Gulzar sahab ka cricket ke liye likha hua ye geet main hamari team ko dedicate karti hun (We might not have been able to win yesterday, but we have not lost. I dedicate this song by Gulzar sahab to our team)."

92-year-old Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday after suffering multiple-organ failure on Saturday night at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital. She was admitted to the hospital in early January after testing positive for COVID-19 and was also diagnosed with pneumonia.

2019 World Cup semi-final was MS Dhoni’s last international match

Dhoni, who was run out for 50 in the 2019 World Cup semi-final against the Kiwis, did not quit international cricket immediately and instead went on a break. However, this match eventually turned out to be the former India captain’s last international game.

The Team India legend announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15, 2020, on India's 74th independence Day. MS Dhoni, who had quit Test cricket in 2014, finished his one-day career with 10773 runs at an average of 50.57. He also notched up 1617 runs in 98 T20Is and led India to World Cup triumphs in both formats.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava