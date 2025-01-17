When Martin Guptill hilariously called Jasprit Bumrah ch**tiya and blamed Rohit Sharma for it [Watch]

Former New Zealand cricketer Martin Guptill recently announced his retirement from international cricket. In a funny incident, Guptill once jokingly called Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah ch**tiya, an abusive term.

In a video posted by a user on Instagram, Guptill could be seen calling Bumrah ch**tiya. Rohit Sharma, also in the video, pointed out at Guptill and Bumrah having a conversation.

After using the word, Martin Guptill blamed Rohit for it, saying that the Indian batter taught him the word. Both Guptill and Bumrah also shared a laugh after the incident.

Watch the incident here -

In the same video, Guptill is also seen calling Yuzvendra Chahal "g**ndu" in a separate incident. After a T20I match between New Zealand and India, Guptill and Rohit were having a conversation on the ground.

Yuzvendra Chahal walked up to both the players when Guptill used the phrase "aye g**ndu" to address Chahal. While this is also a cuss word, it was only used on a funny note.

Martin Guptill established himself as one of New Zealand's best

Martin Guptill pulled the curtains down on his international career on January 8, 2025. The right-hander will continue playing T20 franchise cricket across the globe.

Guptill had a stellar career for New Zealand and established himself as one of their best batters in international cricket. He played 47 Tests for the Kiwis, scoring 2586 runs at an average of 29.38 with three tons and 17 fifties.

He was more effective and destructive in the limited-overs formats. Guptill played as many as 198 ODIs, amassing 7346 runs at an average of 41.73 with 18 hundreds and 39 half-centuries.

The 38-year-old played 122 T20Is for the Kiwis, accumulating 3531 runs at an average of 31.81 with a strike-rate of 135.70. The tally is the most by any player from New Zealand and is fifth on the all-time list. Guptill has two T20I centuries to his name along with 20 fifties.

