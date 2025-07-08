When MS Dhoni nearly dismissed Kevin Pietersen with the ball before latter's successful DRS in ENG vs IND 2011 Test at Lord's [Watch]

Former India captain MS Dhoni was a master of several trades, right from his batting to wicket-keeping to his captaincy. However, his medium-pace bowling also deserves a mention as it nearly trapped Kevin Pietersen during the 2011 Test between India and England at Lord's.

England were put into bat first by MS Dhoni in the 2000th Test in international cricket, and after a rain-marred first day, the hosts were placed at 127-2. However, in a massive blow for India, Zaheer Khan sustained a hamstring injury. On Day 2, with England comfortably cruising through with the help of a partnership between Kevin Pietersen and Ian Bell, Dhoni tried to mix things up in the bowling department as they awaited the second new ball.

The skipper took the ball in the first over of the second session, while Rahul Dravid kept wickets. He started his spell with a massive nip-backer that hit Pietersen on he pads, but the batter survived as it was hit outside the line. The promising first over yielded just one run, and in his next over, he bowled a delivery just outside the off stump, inviting Pietersen for a tentative poke.

Dravid caught the ball behind the stumps as umpire Billy Bowden raised his finger. Pietersen opted for a review straightaway, and the replays and hotspot confirmed that the sound that emerged was from the bat hitting the pad while the ball did not catch the outside edge. Have a look at the moment right here where Dhoni almost got a Test wicket:

Pietersen was batting on 73 when he faced the Indian skipper's spell in the first innings. He went on to score an unbeaten 202 as England posted 474-8, before declaring.

The Indian skipper recorded figures of 0-28 off eight overs in the first innings, and bowled a couple of overs in the second innings as well. Prior to the 2011 Lord's Test, he had bowled in his maiden tour of Pakistan in 2006, and also bowled a handful of overs against Sri Lanka and New Zealand at home.

In the latter stages of his career, he bowled a few overs during the tour of South Africa and New Zealand, but failed to pick up a wicket.

"He's still my first Test wicket" - MS Dhoni reminded Kevin Pietersen of his spell during IPL 2017

MS Dhoni and Kevin Pietersen went on to share the dressing room during the 2016 Indian Premier League (IPL), while playing for the Rising Pune Supergiants. However, the former England player's season came to an unfortunate end after he sustained a calf tear.

In the next season, when Pietersen was in the commentary box, he asked Manoj Tiwary on the ground through a microphone to relay to MS Dhoni that he is a better golfer than him. In reply, the wicket-keeper mentioned that he considers Kevin Pietersen to be his first Test wicket.

Dhoni's only wicket in international cricket remains the one he claimed in the 2009 Champions Trophy fixture against West Indies at The Wanderers. He came agonisingly close to picking up a wicket on English soil when he took the ball against Sri Lanka in the 2013 Champions Trophy semi-final at Sophia Gardens. However, once again, DRS came to the batter's rescue as Mahela Jayawardene was adjudged not out.

