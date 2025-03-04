When MS Dhoni reverse-swept a fast bowler for four in IND vs AUS match of 2006 Champions Trophy [Watch]

It has been a while since India and Australia have squared off in the Champions Trophy. While they are all set to face each other in the semi-finals of the 2025 edition, their last completed encounter came in 2006, when India hosted the tournament, and Australia were crowned champions.

The two heavyweights were slotted in the same group and played each other at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali. Team India's formidable batting unit struggled to keep up with the Australian pacers as they lost wickets at regular intervals.

The Men in Blue were desperate for a final push after losing skipper Rahul Dravid for 52 in the 41st over, and Mohammad Kaif soon after. Hopes were pinned on wicket-keeper batter MS Dhoni to produce a cameo and bolster the score. However, India kept losing wickets in the death overs to be placed at 239 for seven with six deliveries left.

MS Dhoni and Harbhajan Singh ran hard in the final over, but struggled to produce the boundary to take the team to the 250-run mark. Facing the penultimate ball of the innings by left-arm pacer Nathan Bracken, who was bowling around the wicket, Dhoni tried to mix things up.

Instead of going for the conventional full-blooded slog, Dhoni cheekily executed a reverse sweep to send the ball to the vacant third-man region for a much-needed boundary. Australian skipper Ricky Ponting was left with a shell-shocked reaction after witnessing the unorthodox stroke.

Have a look at the audacious shot right here (at the 5:05 mark):

Dhoni was trapped LBW off the final ball of the innings. He scored 28 runs off 23 deliveries, including two fours at a strike rate of 121.73.

Australia defeated India by six wickets in the 2006 Champions Trophy

Team India failed to defend the target against the formidable Australian side who coasted home with more than four overs to spare.

Adam Gilchrist and Matthew Hayden guided Australia to an explosive start, before fifties from Ricky Ponting and Damien Martyn sealed the deal for the reigning world champions.

The loss confirmed India's exit from the competition as they ended the group stage with only a solitary win against England.

