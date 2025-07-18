When MS Dhoni walked in at 8/4 and top-scored with a fighting 71 in ENG vs IND 2014 Old Trafford Test [Watch]

Former India captain MS Dhoni played a fighting knock in the 2014 Test against England at Old Trafford, Manchester. The fourth Test of the ongoing series between the two teams is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, July 23, at the same venue.

In the 2014 Test, India were in all sorts of trouble in the first innings. It was a nightmare as the top order collapsed, leaving the visitors reeling at 8/4. MS Dhoni walked in at No.6 under immense pressure. Notably, it was just the sixth over of the innings when he came in. Dhoni was challenged with the new ball moving around. However, he kept his cool and played a captain's knock, leading from the front.

The former skipper top-scored with a fighting half-century. He made 71 runs off 133 balls with 15 boundaries in his knock. MS Dhoni stood at the crease for 200 minutes, showing resilience and grit. He survived multiple LBW shouts and outside edges along the way. Ravichandran Ashwin, who scored 40 runs, also supported him ably.

Despite his efforts, India were eventually bowled out for 152 in just 46.4 overs. The wicketkeeper-batter scored almost half the runs. England dominated the game from start to finish. The visitors suffered a defeat by an innings and 54 runs.

MS Dhoni retired from Test cricket in 2014

The same year, MS Dhoni announced a shock retirement from Test cricket. The decision came midway through the Australia series after the third Test in Melbourne. He scored 35 runs across both innings in the game.

Dhoni's debut in the format came against Sri Lanka at Chennai in 2005. India batted only once, and he scored a 54-ball 30. The veteran went on to play 90 Tests for the country.

In those games, he scored 4876 runs at an average of 38.09 with six hundreds and 33 half-centuries. He also took 256 catches and effected 38 stumpings in his Test career.

Dhoni led the team in 60 Tests. He won 27 of them with 18 defeats and 15 draws. Dhoni ended with a win percentage of 45, having taken over as captain in 2008.

In the ongoing five-match series, India are behind 1-2 with three games completed. Shubman Gill and Co. will be keen to level the series in the upcoming match at Old Trafford.

