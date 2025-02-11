"When NZ players hit sixes off deliveries close to 150 kph, were the lights not working then?" - Former cricketer defends PCB during 2025 tri-series

Former cricketer Salman Butt has refused to blame the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) amid the floodlights controversy at the recently renovated Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. This came after Rachin Ravindra's gruesome injury while attempting a catch in the first match of the ongoing tri-series against the hosts on February 8. The historic venue had been upgraded ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025, which included the installation of floodlights.

New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra was struck flush on his face after failing to spot the ball under the lights. The player bled profusely and was taken off the field after a brief treatment. New Zealand Cricket issued an update regarding the injury, mentioning that Ravindra had suffered a laceration on his forehand. He was ruled out of the subsequent clash against South Africa, scheduled for Monday, February 10.

The PCB were blamed for Ravindra's injury as many believed the placement of the floodlights was wrong, resulting in difficulty for players to track the ball's trajectory amid the glare. The governing body were in an intense race against time to complete the renovation of the stadiums before the ongoing tri-series and the Champions Trophy.

Trending

Salman Butt, however, has defended the PCB, arguing that New Zealand players had no difficulty spotting the ball under the lights when they were batting. He added that Ravindra himself was responsible for his injury as he misjudged the ball's path.

"There's no point trying to make people understand when they don't want to. It's irrelevant. These are some of the latest LED lights that have been installed, so these are fine. When New Zealand players hit sixes off deliveries bowled at close to 150 kph, were the lights not working then? A player who was standing 70 meters away failed to take the catch because of his misjudgment. He is a fine fielder, but perhaps his leg slipped, and he got hurt," he said on a local news channel (via Hindustan Times).

Rachin Ravindra scored 25 runs off 19 deliveries in the first innings as New Zealand posted a commanding 330-6 in 50 overs. The all-rounder had also bowled three overs, conceding 14 runs without a wicket. The Kiwis won by 78 runs.

Gaddafi Stadium assigned by PCB to host four matches, including a semi-final in the Champions Trophy 2025

Lahore will play host to some crucial matches in the Champions Trophy 2025 such as the clash between arch-rivals Australia and England on February 22, and a semi-final on March 5.

The venue is also set to host two more Group B matches in the form of Afghanistan vs England on February 26 and Afghanistan vs Australia on February 28.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️