"When the pressure will shift, then the so-called world class bowling attack will be all over the place" - Harbhajan Singh on Pakistan's pace battery 

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh believes that the Pakistan pace attack will crumble under pressure if its spearhead Shaheen Afridi is not among the wickets. The pace trio of Afridi, Hars Rauf and Naseem Shah have been extremely potent so far, accounting for the bulk of the wickets on subcontinent pitches.

They were on point during the group-stage encounter against India as well, rattling the top order in no time with the new ball in the rain-curtailed contest. After losing out the momentum due to the spinners, the pacers were effective at the back end of the innings as well. During the opening match of the Super Fours against Bangladesh, the pacers bowled to perfection even on a flat surface and searing heat.

Opining that Pakistan's pacers will make mistakes under pressure of not getting wickets, Harbhajan Singh said on his YouTube channel:

"India have to make sure that Shaheen does not get wickets. If he does not get wickets, then the pressure will be on the other bowlers."

Harbhajan continued:

"When the pressure will shift, then the so-called World Class bowling attack will be all over the place. If India are batting first, then they should aim to score around 300 runs."

Pakistan included an extra seamer among their ranks in the seven-wicket win over Bangladesh. Faheem Ashraf replaced Mohammad Nawaz in the playing XI, and it remains to be seen whether they adopt the same approach for the upcoming clash against India as well.

"They will have to keep their ego aside while facing the Pakistan pacers" - Harbhajan Singh on Indian batters' approach against new ball

India were reduced to 66-4 against Pakistan during their group-stage meeting, with Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Shreyas Iyer all struggling against the new ball attack.

Gill, in particular, looked extremely restricted and tentative, while Shaheen accounted for the wickets of both Kohli and Rohit.

Claiming that the Indian top order will have to keep their ego under check to get through the testing opening spell by the pacers, Harbhajan said:

"If Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill play out the first 15 overs against the new ball, then I don't think India will be in any kind of trouble. It is important that Gill, Rohit and Kohli play well, they will have to keep their ego aside while facing the Pakistan pacers with the new ball. Even if you don't score runs off Shaheen initially, it is totally fine."

The Super Fours encounter between India and Pakistan has been scheduled for Sunday, September 10 at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, alongwith a reserve day.