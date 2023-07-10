“When Rahane can come back and become vice-captain, why not Kohli?” - Former selector makes big statement on India’s captaincy conundrum

Former BCCI chief selector MSK Prasad has stated that there is no reason why Virat Kohli can’t return as captain in place of Rohit Sharma. Pointing out to Ajinkya Rahane being reinstated as Test vice-captain after just one good match in the World Test Championship (WTC) final, Prasad opined that Kohli should be considered for leadership again in case the selectors are looking beyond Rohit.

Kohli’s captaincy stint with the Indian team came to a tumultuous end. He quit T20I captaincy after the 2021 World Cup and was subsequently sacked as one-day captain. After Kohli resigned as Test captain following India’s series loss in South Africa early last year, Rohit was named full-time captain.

Under Rohit, India went down to England by 10 wickets in the 2022 T20 World Cup semi-final. Subsequently, neither he nor Kohli have been part of the T20 set-up. Hardik Pandya will continue to lead the team in the T20Is in West Indies as well.

In an interaction with Khel Now, Prasad shared his thoughts on India’s captaincy puzzle. He commented:

“I don’t know if I can answer this question. I don’t know the mindset of the selectors. Usually the mindset of the selectors should be now with the WTC cycle it should be a clear cycle, that’s how the mindset should be”.

On being probed about which youngster can replace Rohit as captain, Prasad had a different take. He replied:

“Why not Virat Kohli? When Ajinkya Rahane can come back and become the vice-captain, then why not Virat Kohli? I don’t know what the mindset of Virat is on captaincy. In case selectors are thinking beyond Rohit, I don’t know whether they are thinking but if they are thinking beyond Rohit, then I think Virat can also be an option.”

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra MSK Prasad said, "why not give Virat Kohli Test captaincy again? When Ajinkya Rahane can come back and become the vice-captain, then why not Virat Kohli? I don't know what the mindset of Virat is on captaincy". (KhelNow). MSK Prasad said, "why not give Virat Kohli Test captaincy again? When Ajinkya Rahane can come back and become the vice-captain, then why not Virat Kohli? I don't know what the mindset of Virat is on captaincy". (KhelNow). https://t.co/GCzjvnsaMK

While India tasted plenty of success under Kohli across formats, they failed to win any ICC event.

“Let him come back” - Prasad on Rishabh Pant as potential captain

Asked about whether Rishabh Pant can be an option to take over full-time captaincy, Prasad responded that there was no point discussing the same since he is currently on the sidelines due to the car accident he suffered last year. The former keeper-batter commented:

“During our times, he was just coming up. Let him come back. See what Rishabh Pant has done, no other wicketkeeper batsman in the history of Indian Cricket has done. No wicket-keeper has got runs and centuries in Australia, South Africa and England. Let him come back; let him start getting back on the field. We can’t keep assuming from the selection point of view that this is possible, that is possible."

Opener Shubman Gill is another name that has been doing the rounds with regard to captaincy. According to Prasad, while Gill is a good choice, he reckons that the selectors might be waiting for a few more runs from his blade. The 48-year-old commented:

“See someone like Shubman Gill, now he is there he is the guy who looks the player for all three formats. I still think Virat can definitely be an option. If they are not looking at Virat, then why not Shubman Gill. I have a feeling that selectors are still waiting for a few more runs, few more months of cricket for Shubman Gill. See someone like Shubman Gill, who started doing extremely well, and suddenly you impose captaincy on him, it might get affected.”

Gill has featured in 16 Tests, 24 ODIs and six T20Is so far and has notched up seven international hundreds.

Poll : 0 votes