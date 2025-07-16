When Ravi Shastri smashed debutant Shane Warne and scored a double hundred in AUS vs IND 1992 Test [Watch]

Former India all-rounder Ravi Shastri scored a spectacular double hundred in the 1992 Test against Australia at Sydney. He smashed the late Shane Warne, who made his Test debut in that game.

In the first innings, Ravi Shastri opened the batting alongside Navjot Singh Sidhu. The left-arm spinner scored 206 off 477 balls. His knock included 17 boundaries and two sixes. Shastri was known for hitting sixes, particularly against spinners. He took the attack to the debutant, going after Warne.

Notably, it was Shastri's last tour to Australia. The veteran, determined to make an impact, made it count in the Sydney Test. Then Australia captain Allan Border stuck with Warne despite the Indian dominating with the willow.

However, the persistence eventually paid off. A young Warne dismissed Ravi Shastri for 206, picking up his maiden Test wicket. The wrist-spinner had the last laugh. Shastri had done his job nonetheless, as the game ended in a stalemate. India had lost the first two Tests, but a draw at Sydney kept them alive in the series.

Watch the video of the battle between the two posted by ABC Asia on Instagram -

Shastri also picked up four wickets in that Test. For his all-round display, he was awarded the 'Player of the Match'. He played 80 Tests, scoring 3830 runs with 11 hundreds and 12 fifties. 206 remains his highest score in the format.

Ravi Shastri returned to find success in Australia yet again

Years after his playing days, Ravi Shastri took over as the head coach of the senior Indian men's team in 2017. He returned to Australia with the troops in 2018/19 for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Virat Kohli's side won the four-match series 2-1. They made history with their first-ever Test series victory on Australian soil. After smashing a brilliant double hundred in 1992, he returned after 26 years to find success once again, albeit in a different role.

The Indian team repeated the feat in 2020/2021, again winning 2-1 under Shastri's guidance. The veteran's tenure came to an end in 2021. The two Test series victories in Australia remain among his biggest achievements in the role.

