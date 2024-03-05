"When you rest, sometimes you end up resting in peace" - Naseem Shah on selection inconsistencies in Pakistan cricket

Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah recently expressed the insecurities of the regular fast bowlers in the side due to selection inconsistencies.

Naseem suffered a shoulder injury during the Asia Cup, forcing him to miss the ODI World Cup in India. Having only recently recovered from injury, Naseem is playing in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

In an interaction with CricWick, Naseem Shah admitted the apprehension felt by the pacers to request rest for workload management due to the fear of not returning to the side.

"Unfortunately, it is a bit different in Pakistan. Whenever a player comes from outside, is not a part of the playing eleven, and performs well in a match, even our main bowlers get worried thinking whether they will be able to play to the next game or now. There’s a fear and because of that, the bowlers don’t rest. When you rest, sometimes you end up resting in peace," said Naseem.

Pakistan has struggled in the absence of Naseem, failing to qualify for the Asia Cup final and make it to the World Cup semi-final.

The Asian side also suffered a humiliating 0-3 series whitewash in Australia following the World Cup and lost the T20Is in New Zealand by a 1-4 margin. In his brief career, the youngster has already impressed, picking up 98 wickets across formats in 50 games.

With the T20 World Cup fast approaching in another three months, Naseem Shah's presence will be vital to Pakistan's chances of winning a second title.

Naseem Shah has displayed excellent form on return from injury

Naseem Shah has shown no signs of discomfort upon his return from injury in the ongoing 2024 PSL season. Playing for Islamabad United, the right-arm pacer has picked up eight wickets in six games at an average of 27 and an economy of 7.66.

His bowling performances have helped the side sit third in the points table with three league-stage games left. After a mediocre spell of 1/36 in his first game back, Naseem sprung to life with back-to-back two-wicket outings.

In the side's latest win against Babar Azam's Peshawar, the talented speedster produced figures of 1/26, including the massive wicket of Saim Ayub to help script a 29-run victory.

Islamabad will take on bottom-feeders Lahore Qalandars in a crucial game at Rawalpindi on March 6. The top four teams will qualify for the playoffs after each side completes their quota of ten games, starting on March 14.

