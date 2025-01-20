"I get very little time for breakfast" - When Rishabh Pant made a cheeky observation after slamming a 48-ball hundred

Team India keeper-batter Rishabh Pant was confirmed as Lucknow Super Giants' (LSG) skipper on Monday, January 20. The dynamic batter was purchased by LSG for a record ₹27 crore at the IPL 2025 mega auction. Apart from his amazing skills with the willow, the left-handed batter is known for his tongue-in-cheek humor.

At the event to announce him as LSG captain for IPL 2025 on Monday, he had no qualms in trolling Punjab Kings (PBKS) as he commented that he was tense about the fact that he might get picked by the Punjab franchise. This audacious streak was a part of his personality even when he was young.

As a 19-year-old, after slamming a 48-ball century for Delhi against Jharkhand in the 2016-17 Ranji Trophy, Pant got rather cheeky and told ESPNcricinfo:

"I get very little time for breakfast (laughs). Because, every day I either have batting or wicket-keeping [drills before play]. That's the system in every match."

The left-handed batter hammered a typically aggressive 135 off 67 balls in the second innings after scoring 117 off 106 in the first essay. Pant struck eight fours and as many as 13 sixes in his second-innings ton. The Delhi batter reflected on his stroke-filled knock and commented:

"Bas lag raha tha ki 'yaar ache se khelna padega, aise kya gande tareeke se khelta hai (I felt I wasn't batting properly and that I had to play better, that's all). I had got an opportunity to bat again; that hasn't happened in the most of our matches."

While Pant scored hundreds in both innings of the Ranji Trophy clash, Jharkhand wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan was named Player of the Match. He scored 273 off 336 balls, with the aid of 21 fours and 14 sixes.

Rishabh Pant will represent Delhi in the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match against Saurashtra

Pant will be part of the Delhi team for their upcoming Ranji Trophy match against Saurashtra, which begins in Rajkot on January 23. The left-handed batter last played a Ranji Trophy game in the 2017-2018 season.

DDCA secretary Ashok Sharma confirmed to news agency PTI:

"Yes, Pant has confirmed his availability for next Ranji game and will join the squad in Rajkot directly."

The 27-year-old declined captaincy of the team, stating he did not want to disturb the balance of the side. Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Ravindra Jadeja are also set to represent their respective domestic teams in the upcoming round of the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy.

