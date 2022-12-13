"When Rohit became captain, the expectation was the ICC events" - Mohammad Kaif 

Mohammad Kaif has stated that the expectation from Rohit Sharma after taking over as Team India captain was to win the elusive ICC trophies.

The ace batter took over Team India's T20I captaincy after Virat Kohli stepped down following the Men in Blue's disappointing T20 World Cup 2021 campaign. Rohit eventually went on to become the captain of the remaining formats in a few months' time.

Rohit was unsuccessful in his first attempt to end Team India's silverware drought after they were eliminated from the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup 2022. However, the Men in Blue had a prolific record in bilateral events across 2022, with the skipper leading the side to 21 wins, becoming the captain with the most T20I wins in a calendar year.

Opining that Rohit was appointed to take Team India to major silverware, something which Kohli was unable to do during his tenure as skipper, Kaif said in a media interaction arranged by Sony Sports Network:

"Rohit has done well since he has become the captain. Apart from the big events where he failed in the World Cup and the Asia Cup, that's why people are not happy. It was the same thing when Virat was the captian. He was winning all the bilateral series, the Tests."

Kaif continued:

"So, when Rohit became the captain, the expectation was the ICC events. It is still very early days for Rohit Sharma as captain, for us to judge him how he has done, we have to wait and watch. But, the pressure is on for him."

Rohit still has two more ICC events on the horizon in the form of a potential World Test Championship (WTC) final as well as the ODI World Cup in the space of 12 months. It is to be noted that the last time Team India won an ICC trophy was in 2012 in the form of the Champions Trophy under MS Dhoni's captaincy.

Rohit will miss the upcoming first Test against Bangladesh due to a thumb injury. In his absence, vice-captain KL Rahul, who is on the lookout for his maiden Test win as skipper, will take charge of the side.

Opining that all of the attention will be on Rahul's leadership in the absence of Rohit, Kaif said:

"The spotlight will be on KL Rahul- the captain, in the absence of Rohit Sharma. He has not had a good record as captain, he has not led much, but it has not been good."

Kaif added:

"Moreover, he has to lead a team without the likes of Bumrah and Shami. The batters will score runs, that is not an issue. But, how will they take 20 wickets, that will be a challenge."

Rahul has led India in one Test so far during the tour of South Africa. The visitors faced a seven-wicket loss in the absence of Kohli. Rahul became the first Indian captain to lose his first three ODIs but has made positive strides after leading the side to victories in Zimbabwe and Bangladesh.

"I think with Rohit not being there, the selection just became a little bit easier" - Mohammad Kaif on Team India's opening combination

Team India have brought in Abhimanyu Easwaran as a cover for Rohit Sharma, who is yet to be cleared for the second Test as of yet.

Shubman Gill, who was included in the squad initially as a backup opener, is likely to feature in the playing XI for the first Test.

Noting that the opening combination is a rather straightforward selection call, Kaif said:

"If Rohit would have been there, then they would have struggled to pick the opening combination. Shubman Gill is there with Rohit and KL Rahul."

Kaif continued:

"Now since Rohit is not there, the opening is sorted, we have Shubman and KL Rahul opening the innings. I think with Rohit not being there, the selection just became a little bit easier."

Rahul will lead Team India in the first of the two Tests against Bangladesh, beginning on Wednesday, December 14, at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.

Will Rohit Sharma lead Team India to an ICC trophy in 2023? Let us know what you think.

