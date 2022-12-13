"I think that playing an extra spinner makes sense" - Wasim Jaffer 

Former batter Wasim Jaffer has opined that Team India should consider including three spinners in their playing XI for the first Test against Bangladesh, beginning on Wednesday, December 14.

With Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel highly likely to walk into the playing XI, a toss-up emerges for the third candidate between Kuldeep Yadav and Saurabh Kumar.

Noting that the surface in Chattogram is a haven for batting, making the inclusion of three spinners justified, Jaffer said on ESPN Cricinfo:

"I feel like the Chattogram wicket will assist the spinners, it is generally regarded as a batting-friendly wicket. The team batting first or the first two days of the Test will be good for batting."

Backing left-arm leg-spinner Kuldeep to break into the side ahead of the newcomer, Jaffer continued:

"Now if there is a bowler who can bowl 140-145, there will be reverse swing on offer as well. Keeping the last two days in mind, I think that playing an extra spinner makes sense."

The first Test marks the third time that Team India will play a red-ball fixture at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram. The Men in Blue emerged victorious by 113 runs during their last contest at the venue in 2010.

Revealing his playing XI for the first Test against Bangladesh, which featured Kuldeep Yadav as the third spinner in place of a third seamer, Jaffer said:

"Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Axar, Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Siraj."

Kuldeep last played a Test match during England's tour of India in March 2021. He claimed two wickets after bowling only 12 overs across both innings at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

"I think the toss will play a huge role in the first Test" - Wasim Jaffer

The most recent contest in Chattogram showcased how true the surface at the venue is. Team India amassed a mammoth 409-8 in the third ODI as Ishan Kishan scored a record double century to hand Bangladesh a massive 227-run loss.

Despite a change in format, a good batting surface is expected to be on show for the first Test between the neighboring nations.

Opining that teams will look to post a mammoth total on the board after electing to bat first, Jaffer said:

"I think the toss will play a huge role in the first Test. The team winning the toss will most likely elect to bat first and try to put up a huge score on the board, even up to 500-600. Teams can dominate on the back of the first innings score once the pitch starts to crumble and spin comes into play."

Team India are yet to lose a Test match against Bangladesh across 11 contests. The last red-ball meeting between the two sides ended in a rain-marred draw in Fatullah seven years ago.

Should India go with three spinners in their playing XI for the first Test? Let us know what you think.

