"I'm sure his mind must have been refreshed after the break" - Wasim Jaffer on Rishabh Pant 

Former Indian batter Wasim Jaffer believes that Rishabh Pant is a very important player for the national side. The wicketkeeper-batter, despite his misfortune in white-ball cricket of late, is considered a vital cog in the Test setup.

Pant requested a break ahead of the three-match ODI series against Bangladesh, with the visitors losing the rubber by a 2-1 margin. The Delhi-born cricketer recently returned to Bangladesh to commence preparations for the two-match Test series.

Opining that the week-long break must have put Pant in a better state of mind in time for the Tests, Jaffer said on ESPN Cricinfo:

"Rishabh Pant has been disappointing in T20 cricket as well as ODIs for that matter, but he has got a small break."

Jaffer continued:

"I'm sure his mind must have been refreshed after the break. He is a very important player for Team India and I feel his performances are necessary for the side."

BCCI @BCCI



Snapshots from our training session 📸📸



#BANvIND Covering all bases, #TeamIndia trained in Chattogram ahead of our 1st Test against Bangladesh.Snapshots from our training session 📸📸 Covering all bases, #TeamIndia trained in Chattogram ahead of our 1st Test against Bangladesh.Snapshots from our training session 📸📸#BANvIND https://t.co/xh6l9rdhYu

Pant has been Team India's leading run-scorer in Tests in the recent past. His last outing in the longest format resulted in a stellar 146-run knock off 111 deliveries against England.

The keeper-batter is among the most active players on the circuit at present. He had a busy 2022 after being part of multi-nation events, the Indian Premier League (IPL) as well as the regular bilateral series.

Noting that apart from Pant, the visitors' chances hinge on the performances of stalwarts Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara, Jaffer continued:

"The performances of Pujara, Kohli and Pant matter a lot. I am expecting a big score from Kohli in one contest, if not both the matches, because the pitch is really good to bat on and he looks in good form at the moment."

Kohli's last Test ton came against Bangladesh in India's maiden pink-ball Test on home soil in late 2019. The ace batter has found form in the second half of 2022, recently scoring his 44th ODI ton in the third match against Litton Das and Co.

"Australia will not let India whitewash them" - Wasim Jaffer

The upcoming Test series against Bangladesh holds great importance for Team India. The Men in Blue are still in contention to make it to their second successive World Test Championship (WTC) final.

A 2-0 win in the two-match Test series, which also marks their final away series in the current cycle, will place India in a good position ahead of the highly-anticipated rubber against Australia in early 2023.

BCCI @BCCI



#BANvIND The Two Captains - @klrahul & Shakib Al Hasan pose with the silverware ahead of the two-match Test series. The Two Captains - @klrahul & Shakib Al Hasan pose with the silverware ahead of the two-match Test series.#BANvIND https://t.co/IlcH39MncZ

Asserting the value of a positive result in Bangladesh with respect to India's WTC final aspirations, Jaffer said:

"This Test series is very important for Team India. Out of the six Tests remaining, I feel like they have to win five of those. Out of those five, the team will have to win two in Bangladesh because winning 4-0 against this Australian team will not be an easy task."

He continued:

"Australia will not let India whitewash them. They have won against Pakistan in subcontinent conditions and they gave India a tough time when they last toured."

India will lock horns against Bangladesh in the first Test, beginning on Wednesday, December 14, at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.

How will Rishabh Pant fare in the upcoming series against Bangladesh? Let us know what you think.

Also Read: Marcus Stoinis and Joe Burns in selection fray for Melbourne Stars' BBL opener despite testing positive for COVID-19

Poll : 0 votes