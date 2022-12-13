Marcus Stoinis and Joe Burns in selection fray for Melbourne Stars' BBL opener despite testing positive for COVID-19 

Australian pair Marcus Stoinis and Joe Burns are still in contention to play in the Big Bash League (BBL) 2022-23 opening clash for the Melbourne Stars on Tuesday, December 13, despite not fully recovering from a COVID-19 infection.

The rules, which were in effect during the recently concluded T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia, explicitly state that infected players are eligible for selection, with the final call left up to the team's medical staff.

According to reports, the franchise is yet to make a final decision on the selection of Stoinis and Burns for the tournament opener.

Australia were met with a similar conundrum during the T20 World Cup 2022 when Adam Zampa was hit by the virus midway through the tournament. While still eligible to partake, the management ultimately decided to drop the leg-spinner in favor of Ashton Agar for their clash against Sri Lanka in the Super 12 stage.

The previous edition of the BBL was marred with recurring COVID-19 infections raging in the camps of several franchises. The rising number of cases in the nation forced the organizers to relocate the final stage of the tournament to a handful of venues.

Melbourne Stars will take on Sydney Thunder to kick-start BBL 12

The upcoming edition of the BBL saw the introduction of a draft system, allowing franchises to pick overseas players in an organized manner, bringing an end to the independent negotiation system that was set in place.

Australia's premier T20 league faces a lot of pressure, especially with the introduction of several other franchise T20 leagues such as SA20 and ILT20, which will begin in early 2023.

The Sydney-based franchises - the Sydney Sixers and the Sydney Thunder - have managed to rope in Steve Smith and David Warner, respectively, amid the national side's ongoing home season.

Three-time finalists Melbourne Stars, led by Zampa, will lock horns with the Jason Sangha-led Sydney Thunder to officially begin the 12th edition of the tournament.

The contest is slated to be held at the Manuka Oval in Canberra on Tuesday, December 13.

Will Marcus Stoinis and Joe Burns take the field for the Melbourne Stars? Let us know what you think.

Also Read: Rawalpindi pitch receives 'below-average' rating by the ICC for the 2nd consecutive time

Poll : 0 votes