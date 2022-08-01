When Rohit Sharma abused Cheteshwar Pujara after latter refused a single

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma is known as a calm character. In fact, according to many critics and fans, he is the new “Captain Cool” of Indian cricket. However, there have been a few instances both on and off the field where the cricketer has lost his temper.

One such incident occurred during a Test match between India and South Africa in Vizag in October 2019. The game was significant for Rohit as he was promoted to open the innings for the first time in his Test career. The batter fully utilized the opportunity, registering hundreds in both innings.

On Day 4 of the Test match, India were looking for quick runs in their second innings so that they could declare and set South Africa a challenging target. On the second ball of the 26th over of India’s innings, Rohit poked a delivery from Dane Piedt towards cover point.

He wanted a single, but Pujara refused and the opener had to rush back to his batting crease. Rohit was clearly not impressed by Pujara’s refusal and mouthed an expletive that was picked up by the stump mic rather clearly. He screamed at Pujara and said:

“Puji bhaag b******d‘.”

PP Jain INC @pppjain Look Rohit Sharma Abuse Pujara by giving Bahan Ki gaali at Australia in Brisbane Test may be to motivate him Look Rohit Sharma Abuse Pujara by giving Bahan Ki gaali at Australia in Brisbane Test may be to motivate him https://t.co/yXqbKOljPh

The incident caught the attention of legendary England all-rounder Ben Stokes, who tweeted:

"This time it's Rohit not Virat....if you know you know."

It is believed that Virat Kohli uses the expletive, which was mouthed by Rohit against Pujara, quite often on the cricket field. However, the whole thing became a viral meme as some fans claimed that all Kohli was saying was "Ben Stokes".

Rohit Sharma was adjudged 'Player of Match' in Vizag Test

Rohit Sharma Trends™ @TrendsRohit



@ImRo45 On This Day Last Year, India Won The 1st Test Against SA By 203 Runs. Rohit Was The Man Of The Match For His 303 Runs In Both The Innings (176 & 127)!!! On This Day Last Year, India Won The 1st Test Against SA By 203 Runs. Rohit Was The Man Of The Match For His 303 Runs In Both The Innings (176 & 127)!!!@ImRo45 https://t.co/s9kAgwNHmv

Rohit was the Player of the Match for scoring hundreds in both innings of the Vizag Test against the Proteas in October 2019. India batted first after winning the toss and posted 502 for seven declared in their first innings. Rohit (176) and Mayank Agarwal (215) featured in a mammoth 317-run stand for the opening wicket.

South Africa responded with 431 as opener Dean Elgar scored a brilliant 160. Rohit then cracked his second three-figure score of the Test. He smashed 127 off 149 balls and added 169 runs for the second wicket with Pujara (81).

India declared their second innings at 323 for four, setting South Africa a tough target of 395. Mohammed Shami (5/35) and Ravindra Jadeja (4/87) then ran through the Proteas' batting as the hosts clinched victory by 203 runs.

Also Read: 3 experiments Team India can try out in the remaining T20Is against West Indies

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far