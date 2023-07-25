"When she sends you a 20 lines text explaining her feelings" - Top 10 hilarious memes after Rohit Sharma's dressing room video goes viral online

A small clip of Rohit Sharma from the dressing room from day 4 of the second Test against West Indies has gone viral online and has been eliciting hilarious reactions from the fans.

The second Test between India and West Indies ended as a draw after rain washed out day 5, much to the disappointment of visiting team. The Rohit Sharma-led side was in a commanding position going into the fifth day as they reduced West Indies to 76/2 at stumps on day 4 in a chase of 365, but rain spoiled their party.

Rohit Sharma hit a wonderful 35-ball half-century and injected momentum into the innings, setting the tone for the team to score quick runs in the second innings. He perished in the 12th over after scoring 57 (44), leaving the rest of the job to his younger teammates Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill.

While the duo were batting in the second session of day 4, Rohit casually looked out through a narrow opening of a window in the dressing room to have a glimpse of the action. The fans found his expressions during that moment intriguing as they flooded social media platforms with memes using it as a template.

"I'm pretty happy with how things went here" - Rohit Sharma on his team's performance in 2nd Test

Speaking after the second Test against West Indies ended in a draw, Team India captain Rohit Sharma reflected on the series win, saying:

"Every win is different. Playing in West Indies, playing in India has its own challenge. But I'm pretty happy with how things went here. We gave it a good shot. Unfortunately we couldn't get any play today but there's nothing you can do about it.

Shedding light on India's thought process on day 4 and 5, he added:

"We went out with positive intent yesterday wanting to get a result out of this game but unfortunately rain had the final say. We know how difficult it is batting last and having that score - whether you can go for that score or not. We always wanted that score where once we set that target, the opposition will think 'okay if we have wickets we have a chance'."