When Shane Bond amazed a 15-year-old Neil Wagner during the 2003 World Cup in South Africa

Shane Bond was one of the quickest bowlers in the world during his playing days. The right-arm pacer represented the Blackcaps in all three formats of the game.

New Zealand picked Shane Bond in their squad for the 2003 Cricket World Cup. During the competition, Bond bowled the fastest delivery of his international career (156.4 kmph) in a match against India.

During his recent appearance on Times of India's Sportscast, Shane Bond was asked about his special World Cup delivery. The speedster was asked to identify the batsman against whom he had delivered that 156.4 kmph ball in the India vs New Zealand World Cup game.

"It may have been to Rahul Dravid. I remember we got bowled out for about a 146. I knew if we didn't win, we are out of the World Cup. It was a flat wicket but it was a hot day. I thought I am going to bowl as fast as I possibly could, and I bowled fast. I remember I bowled quick, genuinely fast that day," Shane Bond replied.

Shane Bond revealed that current Kiwi speedster Neil Wagner was also in attendance for that New Zealand vs India match in 2003.

"Another funny part about this is a 15-year-old Neil Wagner was watching this. When Wagner started playing for New Zealand, I was his first coach. He said 'I had been sitting that day watching that spell, it was unbelievable.' Which is funny when you look back at it, isn't it?" Shane Bond added.

As stated by Shane Bond, the match against India was a do-or-die game for the Blackcaps. However, Zaheer Khan's four-wicket haul restricted them to 146 runs in the first innings.

While 147 was a modest target to chase, India struggled a bit early on, courtesy of Shane Bond's spell. The right-arm pacer bowled eight overs, conceding only 23 runs and picking up the wickets of Virender Sehwag and Sourav Ganguly.

Bond's efforts went in vain as Mohammad Kaif and Rahul Dravid's unbeaten 129-run partnership helped India win the match by seven wickets. Although New Zealand did not qualify for the next round, fans will always remember Bond's special bowling spell in the match against India.

