When Shikhar Dhawan mocked Shane Watson’s injury during India vs Australia 2013 ODI series 

A video of former Team India opener Shikhar Dhawan is doing the rounds on the internet, with the southpaw mocking Shane Watson's injury in an ODI played between India and Australia in 2013. Dhawan announced his retirement from international and domestic cricket on Saturday, August 24.

The incident took place in the seventh ODI of the series at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. Watson was running in to bowl the 29th over and had to pull out as he experienced some discomfort.

Watson later came out to bat at No. 8. On the fourth delivery of the 23rd over, he pushed the ball towards mid-off where Dhawan was fielding. After stopping the ball, the then-SRH opener mocked the Aussie for the injury he had suffered earlier. Watson made his displeasure known by shaking his head at the Indian opener.

Trending

Here's a video of the incident (3:59):

India went on to win the match and the series. Batting first, they scored 383/5, powered by a double hundred by Rohit Sharma and half-centuries from then-India captain MS Dhoni and Dhawan himself.

A blistering century (116 off 73) from James Faulker and quick-fire knocks from Glenn Maxwell (60 off 22) and Watson (49 off 22) brought Australia close to victory, but not close enough as they were bowled out for 326. India won the seven-match ODI series 3-2.

Shikhar Dhawan announces his retirement from all forms of cricket

Shikhar Dhawan's last appearance for India in ICC events came against Australia in the 2019 World Cup (image via Getty)

On Saturday, August 24, Shikhar Dhawan took to his official accounts across social media and announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. The 38-year-old made the following statement:

"It's important to turn the page to move forward in life and that's why I am announcing my retirement from international and domestic cricket. I am leaving with peace in my heart that I played so long for India. I've told myself, 'don't feel sad that you won't play for India anymore, but feel happy that you played for the country'."

Shikhar Dhawan played 34 Tests, 167 ODIs and 68 T20Is for India. He won the Golden Bat in the 2013 and 2017 editions of the ICC Champions Trophy for being the leading run-getter.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️