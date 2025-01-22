"There's no one other than him" - When Suryakumar Yadav revealed the name of the bowler he doesn't want to face in the nets

Team India's T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav is renowned as a 360-degree player due to his ability to play strokes all around the ground. His scoops and ramp strokes have become stuff of legend. However, there's one bowler that even the highly destructive batter doesn't want to face in the nets.

While speaking to ESPNcricinfo in 2019, Suryakumar admitted that he always avoided facing Jasprit Bumrah during practice. The two star cricketers are teammates for India as well as for Mumbai Indians in the IPL. Suryakumar claimed in the interaction that he has avoided facing Bumrah after 2013. Explaining the rationale behind his aversion, he said:

"I just avoid facing him (in the nets)! I have actually seen him bowl too much at international level. I have faced him a lot when I was at Mumbai Indians in his first year (in 2013). I was batting in the nets, and he was like literally on fire when he was bowling. There was something, a big spark. From that day till today, I've never batted against him in the nets. Never!

"There's no one other than him (that I don't want to face in the nets). Only Bumrah. That guy is something else. I'm telling you, seriously. I mean, why do you want to face the fastest bowler, and a toe-crusher, that too in the nets?," he laughs. "In the game, it's fine. I've told him also very clearly," the MI batter candidly admitted.

Bumrah and Suryakumar have been members of the Mumbai Indians franchise in the IPL over the last few seasons. While Bumrah has claimed 165 wickets in 133 matches for MI. Suryakumar has scored 3,033 runs in 98 matches.

Suryakumar Yadav will lead India in the T20I series against England

Suryakumar took over as Team India's full-time T20I captain after Rohit Sharma retired from the format following the Men in Blue's triumph in the 2024 T20 World Cup. He will be leading India in the five-match T20I series against England at home, which begins on Wednesday, January 22.

All-rounder Axar Patel has been named vice-captain for the T20I series even as Hardik Pandya has retained his place as an all-rounder. The series also marks the international comeback of seasoned pacer Mohammed Shami, who last represented India in the 2023 ODI World Cup final. Following the T20Is, India and England will meet in three one-dayers.

