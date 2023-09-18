When is Team India's next match after Asia Cup 2023?

Team India thrashed Sri Lanka by 10 wickets in a one-sided final to lift the Asia Cup 2023 title at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday.

Bowling first, the Men in Blue bowled out the Lankan Lions for a mere 50 runs, which is Sri Lanka's second-lowest score in men's ODIs. Mohammed Siraj single-handedly ran down Sri Lanka's batting unit with a six-wicket haul. Hardik Pandya also chipped in with three wickets as India bowled out the co-hosts in only 15.2 overs.

In response, India didn't lose much sweat as they chased down the target in just 6.1 overs without losing any wickets. With this, Rohit Sharma and company lifted their eighth Asia Cup title.

With the Asia Cup done and dusted, Team India will look forward to the much-awaited ICC ODI World Cup on home soil, starting next month. Before that, they will look horns with Australia in a three-match ODI series to complete their preparations for the mega event.

The first match of the series will be played on Friday, September 22, at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali. The caravan will then shift to the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore for the second game on Sunday, September 24. The final stop will be in Rajkot on Wednesday, September 27.

Both teams will look to test their combination in the final leg of preparations before the showpiece event commences on October 5.

Australia announce squad for the three-match ODI series vs India

Australia have announced their 18-member squad for the three-match ODI series against India. The series will mark the return of many important players, including captain Pat Cummins.

Steve Smith and Mitchell Starc also made a return from their respective injuries. Glenn Maxwell, who aggravated his ankle while training ahead of the T20I series against South Africa, has also been declared, which will be a massive boost for the Aussies ahead of the World Cup.

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, and Adam Zampa.